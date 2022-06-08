Watch now: Gering's Plummer signs with Midland

Gering High School soccer player Keaton Plummer signed his Letter of Intent to play in the Media Center on Wednesday. The recently graduated Bulldog will play for the Midland University Warriors next year.

Plummer chose Midland because of the athletic program and coaches as well as a lot of majors academically.

“They have a great athletic program and they have a very wide range of majors that you are able to do,” Plummer said. “They are a very international school and I really like that. More diversity means you can hang out with more people, more friends. Their coaching staff seems really great and they have a really good record as it stands.”

Playing soccer at the next level is something that Plummer has been dreaming about and working toward since he was eight and getting to achieve that means everything to him.

“I’ve been playing since I was 8-years old and it’s just always been a dream to keep playing further on,” Plummer said. “Just having the support of coaches by your side, always lifting you up, telling you what to improve on, where you go wrong and always having faith in you just means a lot. It keeps you reassured that you’re not alone in the trip and that you have others by your side.”

After seeing the campus and meeting some of the staff, Plummer’s parents feel grateful about the opportunity he has worked hard for.

“It’s a beautiful campus and the staff that we got to meet, they have been amazing. He’s been well taken care of here in Gering, surrounded by great coaches, teachers and administration and we’re very blessed,” Amy Plummer said. “I just see that continuing with him going to Midland and we’re excited. It’s going to be a great opportunity for Keaton.”

Midland assistant coach Harry Wray and the rest of the coaching staff immediately saw everything the Warriors look for in an athlete in Plummer.

“So for us, we have basically a bare minimum requirement and that’s to work hard. We’re a team that’s based on working to our full potential, if we’re not working hard, we’re not meeting our bare minimum requirement,” Wray said. “So instantly we saw that in him and we know for us, there’s a lot of talent in Nebraska. Keaton has definitely shown the skills we like and from what I’ve heard recently and through film, he works very hard for what he gets and that’s our main thing.”

The Warriors are getting a versatile player as Gering head coach Chris Guadarrama has used him in a multitude of ways through the last two year.

“The only position I didn’t have him play this year was goalie but he is very versatile. He started the season as a midfielder, ended it as a defender. He’s hard working, you ask him to do the bare minimum and he goes above and beyond,” Guadarrama said. “That is what a team leader does, what a captain does and that’s what he’s done the last two years, not just for me but for the team. He’s a very versatile hard working player that’s dedicated to the sport and just has a high soccer IQ.”

Plummer thanks all of his coaches, past and upcoming, for giving him the opportunity and his parents for setting the bar and believing in him.

“I’d like to thank all previous coaches along with future coaches as well for giving me an opportunity to better myself and to become part of your team or have played on your team,” Plummer said. “I also want to thank my parents for always believing in me and setting the bar really high so I didn’t fall below it.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

