WATCH NOW: Heemans talk about things to come with Pios

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Pioneers owners Mayra and Chuck Heeman.

After splitting from the Expedition League in October, the Pioneers and the six other teams that left created the Independence League. Since then, the Independence League has grown, adding teams from North Platte and Laramie, Wyoming.

“When we broke away from the previous league, there were seven of us, which you want an even number of teams and then we had people that were interested,” Chuck said. “The quality of the ownership group and the locations in Laramie and North Platte were part of the reason.”

The players and interns stay with host families through the season and the Pioneers are looking to have a more host families than they have had in the past.

“(Last year) I found myself a little short on host families but it wasn’t really bad,” Mayra said. “This year, I want to recruit at least, just to be really comfortable, five more host families.”

The Pioneers will be playing non-league teams on their open days including July 2nd when they play a team that they were supposed to face in 2020. Chuck and Mayra plan on this team coming in every year.

“On July 2nd, we are hosting the U.S. Military All-Star Baseball team. It’s a traveling barnstorming team and all of these guys are active duty military,” Chuck said. “They put on a kids clinic, they’ll go visit the veteran’s home, we’re planning to have a meet and greet at the Legacy of the Plains Museum the same day.”

