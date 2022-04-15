WATCH NOW: Knutson, Nelson join podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff football player Brock Knutson and Husker Blackshirt Garrett Nelson.

Knutson has received 10 Division I offers, including most recently from Nebraska on April 9.

“In the beginning of my recruiting, not a lot of schools were contacting me so there’s like a Sept. 1 deadline of your junior year where schools can start contacting you and Kansas was my first school that contacted me,” Knutson said. “Iowa State from there a week after that, set up a visit there for the day after Thanksgiving and I went there and listened to coach (Matt) Campbell talk and I fell in love with the Iowa State program because of coach Campbell.”

With Nelson having gone through the recruiting process before, he gave Knutson some advice as he continues into his own journey.

“The best advice I could tell you is to be a sponge, try to absorb as much information,” Nelson said. “They’ll tell you when you mess up or do something right, always try to be coachable and get feedback from the coaches but just be a sponge, be around the film room and the office as much as you can.”

Knutson transferred to Scottsbluff from Mitchell earlier in the school year and has big expectations for the next football season.

“Sebastien Boyle, he’s a 2024 running back, he rushed for I think 1,700 yards last year as a sophomore,” Knutson said. “A goal of ours is to get that 2,000 yards, hopefully break Sabastian Harsh’s record and after that, go on and win a state championship.”

With the staffing changes and new transfers, Nelson feels that everyone is doing a phenomenal job and that the energy is unmatched.

“Just new energy, new faces, love coach (Mickey) Joseph and (Mark) Whipple, (Mike) Dawson took over the D-Line and I’ve been coached by Dawson forever and he’s done a phenomenal job but I owe him everything. The energy offensively and as a team right now is pretty unmatched,” Nelson said.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com.

