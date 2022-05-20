WATCH NOW: Mitchell golf talks about district and state

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Tigers golf coach Nick Kuxhausen and golfer Cael Peters.

At the Class C-5 district meet in Valentine on May 15, Peters shot a career-low 68 to win a district title and help the team to a third place finish to qualify for state.

“The season has gone very well,” Peters said. “I’m happy with my team and even though they haven’t played to their best potential, we’ve pulled through and went through the challenges.”

With Peters being a three-sport athlete, he and coach Kuxhausen will take everything one thing at a time. Once the golf season is over, both will prepare for the football season.

“He’s got the state championship coming up this week and he put himself in a good position with the best in Class C. I’m excited to see him go out there and compete,” Kuxhausen said. “You’re going to find it hard to find a competitor on the field as competitive as he is. There’s not many kids in the state golf tournament who are all-state caliber football players, state qualifying wrestlers, that’s going to carry him over.”

With the young team they have, the goal for the Tigers going into districts was to make it to state and now that they’ve done that, they hope to play well and get the nerves out of their system.

“We’re a young team, we had zero experience other than Cael playing at districts,” Kuxhausen said. “Our goal was to get into the state tournament, now we get guys that are going to be back and hopefully get back there next year. They need to get that experience and some of those jitters out of that first day at the state tournament.”

Day one of the state golf tournament will be on Tuesday, May 24 starting at 9 a.m. CST with Class C at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

