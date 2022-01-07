WATCH NOW: Mitchell volleyball's Bosard signs NLI

Three-sport athlete Macey Bosard signed her National Letter of Intent in the Mitchell auditorium on Friday to continue playing the sport she loves the most, volleyball.
“I think I have a deeper love for volleyball as I grew up with it,” she said. “It felt like something I was exceeding at, something I can be really good at and continue to love, even in college”
The senior signed with the University of Minnesota - Morris because of not only the volleyball team, but the education as well.
“I just felt very welcomed and opened and they have a competitive program that I felt I’d fit really well in,” Bosard said. “Also my degree, I want to go into sports psychology. I can get a master’s in it at the school and it was just another great opportunity for me to continue my education.”
She said she is excited to be able to accomplish her dream of playing college volleyball.
“It’s really cool for me because it has been one of my biggest dreams and I’m just really excited to do it and get this opportunity.”
Bosard transferred to Mitchell for her senior year after playing for Grand Island Northwest her first three years of high school.
“It was really fun,” Bosard said “I think coach (Kaitlin) Broussard did a great job of welcoming me and I’m really excited that I got to play with all my teammates because it’s probably one of the best seasons that I’ve had.”
Bosard brought so much to the court in her year at Mitchell that coach Broussard believes it will help her at the collegiate level.
“She’s just a competitor all around. One thing she brought to our team this year was that we had a lot of young girls on the court next to her and she was their number one fan which we really appreciated because she was their encourager,” Broussard said. “Not only is she a beast on the court herself, but she is a great teammate as well.”
Her family is excited about the opportunities that she will have at Morris playing volleyball and getting her education.
“We’re excited,” Linda Bosard said. “Macey and I visited the campus and just felt comfortable there. I was excited that she could play volleyball but also with the education opportunities there for her to get her degree and then go on and get her master’s.”
Bosard is also a member of the Tiger basketball team and will be on the track team in the spring.
