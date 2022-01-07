WATCH NOW: Mitchell volleyball's Bosard signs NLI

Three-sport athlete Macey Bosard signed her National Letter of Intent in the Mitchell auditorium on Friday to continue playing the sport she loves the most, volleyball.

“I think I have a deeper love for volleyball as I grew up with it,” she said. “It felt like something I was exceeding at, something I can be really good at and continue to love, even in college”

The senior signed with the University of Minnesota - Morris because of not only the volleyball team, but the education as well.

“I just felt very welcomed and opened and they have a competitive program that I felt I’d fit really well in,” Bosard said. “Also my degree, I want to go into sports psychology. I can get a master’s in it at the school and it was just another great opportunity for me to continue my education.”

She said she is excited to be able to accomplish her dream of playing college volleyball.

“It’s really cool for me because it has been one of my biggest dreams and I’m just really excited to do it and get this opportunity.”

Bosard transferred to Mitchell for her senior year after playing for Grand Island Northwest her first three years of high school.