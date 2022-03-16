WATCH NOW: Mitchell's Penn signs with NPCC

Mitchell High School multi-sport athlete Trinity Penn signed to play volleyball with North Platte Community College next year.

“It feels amazing,” Penn said. “It’s been one of my goals for the longest time and it’s just really rewarding to me.”

The senior was the last athlete in the recruiting class for the Knights and the school became her choice because of where it is located.

“I’ve been thinking about going to college and I kind of wanted to go somewhere far away but still close enough to be able to come home if I needed to,” Penn said. “I was practicing with the girls and I felt like it was a great fit.”

Penn’s parents are excited that she will be able to achieve her goal of playing at the next level and also likes the location as North Platte is close enough to where they can go visit and watch games.

“We’re super excited for her. She’s wanted this since she started playing volleyball her freshman year and it’s always been her goal to go on and continue playing,” her mom Becky Adams said. “It’s always been her goal to go on and continue playing, so we are just really excited that she was able to achieve her goal and do this.”

After practicing with the Knights, McCall knew she wanted to sign Penn because of her work ethic.

“I thought when (Trinity) came in and played with us and the film that I’ve watched, she is athletic and so we are just going to tap into some of that and really refine some of that volleyball skill,” NPCC volleyball coach Alexa McCall said. “I think she kind of has the option of a couple different positions so we’ll just see where she fits best and how she adapts to the pace of the game.”

With the history McCall has with Mitchell coach Kaitlin Broussard, she knew the type of program Mitchell has.

“She’s come from a good program, I think that’s always helpful when we kind of know the program and how they work,” McCall said. “Because of my past with Kaitlin, she would know the expectations that we have of her.”

Penn doesn’t know what she wants to major in quite yet but knows she wants to go into the medical field.

She will be competing on the track team for the Tigers this upcoming season before she says goodbye to the orange and black.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

