WATCH NOW: Pioneers open season May 25 with three-game series with Horseheads

“We say this every year and it’s always true – the best day of the off-season is the day the schedule is announced,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “This year we are with our community in rebuilding from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were all hurt, and continue to be hurt, by this horrible pandemic. We know that fans want to join us at the ballpark but with all that’s going on, that may be a little more difficult for them financially. With that, we’ve been working with local companies to give families who are struggling financially a way to have some fun at the ballpark, and our local partners have really stepped up with providing free tickets every Wednesday night. Over the winter, we’ve talked to so many fans who can’t wait to get out of lockdown and join us at the ballpark, so we’re throwing everything we can into the 2021 season. We can’t wait to see the 2021 Pios on the field and our friends, families and fans fill the stands at the ballpark.”