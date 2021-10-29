WATCH NOW: Potter-Dix football advances with win

Potter-Dix continued its undefeated season by downing Sioux County in the first-round of the Class D-6 playoffs on Friday, 54-0. Sioux County finishes its season with a 4-5 overall record while Potter-Dix improves to 9-0.
The game was all Coyotes as the Warriors struggled to hold them defensively in the first game of state playoffs.
“Obviously, when you pitch a shutout in 6-man football, that’s hard to do because it’s a pretty wide open game,” Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said. “So we’re really proud of our defense, especially for pitching the shutout. A few more penalties than I’d like to have. We put the ball on the carpet a couple more times than I’d like to see, so we’ve got some things to clean up, but overall, at this time of year if you win, that’s what you want.”
Jared Anton got the Coyotes on the board first on a pass from Luke Kasten on the first possession.
Anton got his second touchdown on the night, this time a run with 7:01 left in the first quarter.
Kasten would run it into the end zone just three minutes later to put the lead at 24-0.
Kasten threw to Thomas Muldoon just over a minute later. The extra point was no good.
The last score of the first quarter was a five-yard pass from Kasten to Zach Rotert as the last score of the first quarter to put the Coyotes up 38-0.
Sioux County recovered two of its fumbles and turned the ball over on downs multiple times. Both teams recovered a fumble by the other team within the final minute of the frame.
“The penalties and the fumbling of the football are the big things we need to fix,” Frerichs said.
Kasten connected with Rotert one more time with 5:43 remaining in the first half to put them up 46-0.
Potter-Dix’s Jaxen Buettenback tackled Sioux County’s Cy Hughson in the end zone for a safety to extend the lead.
At halftime, Potter-Dix was leading 54-0.
Kasten was involved in just about every touchdown as he passed for four of them and rushed for two.
“Luke’s one of our better players, he does a great job. He’s a great leader for us more than anything,” Frerichs said. “The nice thing is we have a nice surrounding cast around him so he doesn’t have to do it all by himself.”
Thomas Muldoon had an interception in the third quarter but neither team was able to get on the board in the second half. Potter-Dix had some missed opportunities with two missed field goals.
The 9-0 Coyotes will face off against the Parkview Christian Patriots at home on Friday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
“We’ve got to get in and watch film, see what they do, who they have and find some things we can take advantage of and then just have a good week of practice,” Frerichs said. “Games are won Monday through Thursday, not on Friday.”
