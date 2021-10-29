WATCH NOW: Potter-Dix football advances with win

Potter-Dix continued its undefeated season by downing Sioux County in the first-round of the Class D-6 playoffs on Friday, 54-0. Sioux County finishes its season with a 4-5 overall record while Potter-Dix improves to 9-0.

The game was all Coyotes as the Warriors struggled to hold them defensively in the first game of state playoffs.

“Obviously, when you pitch a shutout in 6-man football, that’s hard to do because it’s a pretty wide open game,” Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said. “So we’re really proud of our defense, especially for pitching the shutout. A few more penalties than I’d like to have. We put the ball on the carpet a couple more times than I’d like to see, so we’ve got some things to clean up, but overall, at this time of year if you win, that’s what you want.”

Jared Anton got the Coyotes on the board first on a pass from Luke Kasten on the first possession.

Anton got his second touchdown on the night, this time a run with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

Kasten would run it into the end zone just three minutes later to put the lead at 24-0.

Kasten threw to Thomas Muldoon just over a minute later. The extra point was no good.