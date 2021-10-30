WATCH NOW: Red Raiders lose heartbreaker in Class B District Finals

The Sidney Red Raiders finished their season 21-15 on Saturday after a five-set loss to the Adams Central Patriots during the District final 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21 and 11-15.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this season, tremendous seniors that have stepped in and just did a great job leading,” head coach Julie Smith said. “I’m unbelievably proud of them. I can’t be more proud of my team. Unfortunately, the cards didn’t fall our way today but these kids just battled.”
All of the Red Raider matches this week have gone to five sets, starting with Gering in the first matchup during sub-districts on Oct. 26.
“There were multiple opportunities the girls could’ve just thrown their hands up, but they battled and we are so proud of how competitive they were and they just kept swinging and getting after it,” Smith said.
Both coaches argued calls throughout the match, with some getting overturned while others didn’t.
Sidney led the entirety of the first set with acrobatic digs to keep the ball alive and Adams Central at bay.
Some Red Raider miscommunication helped the Patriots go on a 3-0 run to cut the lead to 24-21 but it was too much as Sidney won the first set 25-21.
The second set saw the Red Raiders fall behind early and didn’t lead until 20-19, but it was short lived. From there, both teams went point for point with each other before the Patriots finished it 25-23.
Set three was the same as the second. Adams Central got out to an early lead but this time, Sidney kept up. There were three ties and it was a back and forth affair. When the Red Raiders went up 10-8, the Patriots went on a 4-0 run to take control 12-10.
The last time Sidney held the lead in the set was when they went up 16-15. Adams Central went on a 6-0 run to lead 21-16 and when the Patriots were up 24-19, the Red Raiders went on a 2-0 run of their own.
Adams Central called a timeout and two points later, the Patriots won the set 25-22.
In the fourth set, there were four ties as the Red Raiders would make a comeback to force a fifth frame with a 25-21 win.
It was a fight to the finish with neither team willing to yield. The atmosphere was electric every time either team scored and when the Patriots went up 13-9, the Red Raiders tried but the deficit was too much as Adams Central would win the final 15-11 and the match 3-2 to advance to the state tournament.
There were a lot of emotions in the end when Adams Central scored the final point. At the end, Smith was telling her team how proud she was of the way they battled and how much she loved the way they supported each other.
“”I told them how unbelievably proud I was of them and how they dug in and battled,” she said. “Throughout this season, they trusted the process and believed in what we could accomplish. I told them that I love each one of them and the way they supported each other.”
“I thanked our seniors for the awesome leadership they have provided this season and told them all to be proud of themselves and this team.”
Brynna Ross, Alecca Campbell and Emilee Wieser played their final volleyball match on the Red Raiders court and Smith is proud of how much they’ve grown this year.
“They ran way different rules last year and these kids really just stepped in, embraced this leadership and just continued to grow as players and as people,” she said. “We will definitely miss them but we are so proud of them.”
With only three seniors, it means that most of this team will be returning next year and they will come back having gone through this experience.
“Anytime you can get this far into the postseason, it’s a tremendous learning opportunity for anybody,” Smith said. “So our young pups gained a lot of invaluable experience that you can’t replicate in a typical practice.”
PHOTOS: Sidney Red Raiders vs. Adam Central Patriots Class B Finals 2021
