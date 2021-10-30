WATCH NOW: Red Raiders lose heartbreaker in Class B District Finals

Set three was the same as the second. Adams Central got out to an early lead but this time, Sidney kept up. There were three ties and it was a back and forth affair. When the Red Raiders went up 10-8, the Patriots went on a 4-0 run to take control 12-10.

The last time Sidney held the lead in the set was when they went up 16-15. Adams Central went on a 6-0 run to lead 21-16 and when the Patriots were up 24-19, the Red Raiders went on a 2-0 run of their own.

Adams Central called a timeout and two points later, the Patriots won the set 25-22.

In the fourth set, there were four ties as the Red Raiders would make a comeback to force a fifth frame with a 25-21 win.

It was a fight to the finish with neither team willing to yield. The atmosphere was electric every time either team scored and when the Patriots went up 13-9, the Red Raiders tried but the deficit was too much as Adams Central would win the final 15-11 and the match 3-2 to advance to the state tournament.

There were a lot of emotions in the end when Adams Central scored the final point. At the end, Smith was telling her team how proud she was of the way they battled and how much she loved the way they supported each other.