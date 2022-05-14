WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff boys track coach talks districts and state

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff boys’ track and field coach Shelby Aaberg.

The Bearcats along with other Class B schools in the area competed at the B-6 district meet on Tuesday, May 10.

“We ran into some tough competition, B-6 track meet is always tough historically year in and year out,” Aaberg said. “On the girls' side, we qualified really well, a couple of event champions and we will have six total girls going. However, on the boys side, adding Lexington into our district, they were the state champion in cross country. Out of 17 events, nine of the top marks of Class B all together came out of the B-6 district.”

The B-6 district saw plenty of athletes break records and personal bests and Scottsbluff had quite a few of them.

“In several of the events, Hans (Bastron) had a season best in the 3,200 and we really like his chances at the state meet,” Aaberg said. “He responded well to a challenge by a Lexington kid, (Hans) has the fifth fastest time going in.

“Ransen Wilkins ran the 200 in a fatigued state and faced off against a Lexington kid, who put up the top time in the 200 in Class B. We put up a season best in the 4x400 relay, Jayce Wilkinson jumped a 41’11.5 to wildcard in.”

The qualifiers will compete at the Class B state meet on Wednesday and Thursday, May 18-19.

“We have some kids who have very high expectations. Paige Horne tied the school record in the short hurdles, she went 14.94,” Aaberg said. “Payton Burda is seeded third going into the 800 meters, she has a really good chance to do well in that and obviously the 4x400 for both our boys and girls are a focal point. We’re eager to get down there and see what happens that day.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

