WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff's Bewley signs with WNCC

Scottsbluff multi-sport athlete Megan Bewley signed to play volleyball for Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday. She is the first Bearcat to sign with the Cougars volleyball program since Jodi Huddleston in 2010.

Bewley cited that the environment of the campus was one of the reasons she chose to play for WNCC.

“I went on a visit to their school, and I liked the environment. I just really love volleyball and this was my opportunity to continue my career so I just jumped on it,” Bewley said. “I didn’t really ever think I’d be able to do this, so just being able to have the opportunity, it’s really cool and I hope that I can continue for as long as I can.”

She said she has been going to the camps since she was little, so she knows the coaches and is comfortable there, making the transition easier. Bewley hopes to learn a lot and grow from the program and contribute any way she can.

“I think I can really learn a lot from this program and get some good wins,” she said. “I know they are a winning program so I hope that I can help them do that and be a part of something successful.”

After thinking that this tennis season would be the end of Bewley’s athletic career, her family is excited that they will be able to continue to watch her play as she is so close to home.

“It’s pretty cool,” her mom Lisa said. “She’s playing tennis right now so we thought that was going to be the end of it, but we are excited that we get to keep watching her play.”

“She does a lot on the court that kind of goes unrecognized because it doesn’t show up on the scoreboard, but she’s a tough player,” Bearcat coach Leslie Foral said. “I played her as an outside hitter, setter and a libero, so she’s willing to jump in and do whatever. I’m excited to watch her go on to the next level and hopefully contribute.”

Cougars coach Binny Canales sees her playing a multitude of roles on the team when she joins them next year.

“She’s been coming to camps forever and she can set, she can hit, she can do all the skills,” Canales said. “We see her playing (defensive specialist), libero, helping with our passing, defending and she has great IQ, and I think she is going to help us.”

Bewley will finish out her Bearcat career as a member of the girls tennis team, who will next be in North Platte on Thursday and Friday.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

