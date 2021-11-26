WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff's Sasha Paez, Reagan Churchill sign to continue softball careers

Bearcat softball players Sasha Paez and Reagan Churchill both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday surrounded by their family, friends and teammates.
Paez signed her NLI to play at Chadron State College.
“When I went on my visit, I got to actually practice with the team and right when I went, they acted like family and like I’ve known them forever,” Paez said. “They also have my social work program that I like to do and I already have family there so I chose this school.”
Paez believes this is a great opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves.
“It’s a great opportunity, I’m just glad I can do it some more because honestly, I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t able to play softball.”
Paez also looked at going to play at Hastings College and had to decide between the two schools. Her parents went with her to both schools and let her decide where the best place to go was for her.
“I graduated from Chadron so I was already leaning toward that way,” her mom Lisa said. “We looked at both campuses when we went and they are both beautiful. We just let her make her own choice of what she thought was best for her.”
Paez was able to play with her sister Zoe the last two years and both were emotional at state knowing that it was possibly their last game playing together.
“There were a lot of tears (at state) for sure, even senior night,” she said. “Just giving each other our last hugs knowing that I possibly won’t get to play with her again, it was just very emotional.”
Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox believes that Paez has everything she needs to be successful playing for the Eagles.
“She has character, that’s for sure. We preach attitude and effort and Sasha has all of that. She does give you 110%,” Fox said. “She doesn’t have flashy stats but one thing she does are the big plays. She’s going to have a good outcome and so she has to remember to play within herself.”
Churchill signed her NLI to play at Hastings College.
“I had my mind set on going to a junior college because it seemed like just a small enough size and I was scared of a big university because of the size,” Churchill said. “I went to Hastings and I just fell in love with the campus. I realized that it’s not that big of a school but it is a four year and academically, it’s going to be a very good option for me.”
Playing collegiately is something that Churchill has been wanting to accomplish and is excited that all her hard work has paid off.
“It’s an amazing opportunity because this is what I’ve wanted for so long, it’s awesome to get your school paid for and be able to play at the next level,” she said.
Her mom Heather is proud of how far her daughter has come and even though Hastings isn’t that far away, it’ll be hard to send her to college.
“Reagan and I are pretty close and it’s going to be hard to send her away. I know it’s only five hours but I’m so excited for her and she will be great at anything she does academically and athletically.”
Even though Churchill has only played for a few years, Fox believes that her best softball is still ahead of her and that her work ethic will get her far.
“Her work ethic is going to be huge,” Fox said. “She only played four to five years and then if she puts in the effort that she does at practice, a lot of good things will happen. I think her best softball is still ahead of her.”
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.