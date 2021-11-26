WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff's Sasha Paez, Reagan Churchill sign to continue softball careers

Bearcat softball players Sasha Paez and Reagan Churchill both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday surrounded by their family, friends and teammates.

Paez signed her NLI to play at Chadron State College.

“When I went on my visit, I got to actually practice with the team and right when I went, they acted like family and like I’ve known them forever,” Paez said. “They also have my social work program that I like to do and I already have family there so I chose this school.”

Paez believes this is a great opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves.

“It’s a great opportunity, I’m just glad I can do it some more because honestly, I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t able to play softball.”

Paez also looked at going to play at Hastings College and had to decide between the two schools. Her parents went with her to both schools and let her decide where the best place to go was for her.

“I graduated from Chadron so I was already leaning toward that way,” her mom Lisa said. “We looked at both campuses when we went and they are both beautiful. We just let her make her own choice of what she thought was best for her.”