WATCH NOW: SHS girls basketball player Payton Burda joins Winner and the Mailman

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff girls basketball player Payton Burda.

Burda talked about how the season has been for the team so far in this short season.

“So far, it’s been going well,” she said. “I think we need to be more consistent in our games but every day, we try and practice for the state championship level.”

Burda talked about the Gillette Tournament, where the team went 2-1. Their first game of the tournament saw the Bearcats lose to Cody 66-49 but win out against Thunder Basin and Evanston.

“It was fun, it was good competition,” Burda said. “Thunder Basin is a great team and it was a good team win.”

The Bearcats have some tough games ahead of them in the next month and one that just passed in the 60-47 loss against St. Thomas More on Dec. 18.

“Probably Norris, we go down there and South Sioux City. We played a really tough team in St. Thomas More (last) week.”

The strength in the schedule is due in part to Coach Dave Bollish wanting to get his team ready for playoff and championship basketball.