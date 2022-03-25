WATCH NOW: WNCC Athletic Trainer joins podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features WNCC Athletic Trainer Doug Jones.

As the athletic trainer for the college, Jones went with the Cougars women’s basketball team to nationals last week where they were knocked out by Tyler College in the Final Four.

“It was a really interesting time to be down there just because the girls ranked as high as 4th all season long,” Jones said. “Getting down there and seeing teams, they went in as the 12 seed. It was a great experience. Tyler was a very tall, physical team and our girls played their best and they just came up a little short.”

Jones has been an athletic trainer for 20 years, 15 of which has been with WNCC. With March being National Athletic Trainer month, the Cougar teams have sent messages to him.

“Our volleyball team, our now former assistant Brooke Kaawa, she talked to the girls and they all wrote me little thank you notes,” Jones said. “Softball always sends me messages saying ‘thank you for doing everything you do.’”

His favorite moments are those when the athlete thanks him for helping them get back to playing and being able to see them play.

“I think my best moments are those ones where the kids who come in and can’t walk or is hurting so bad that they just wanted to quit, just walk away,” Jones said. “Then at the end of the day when they are feeling better when they go out on the court, in the field or whatever and they turn around and say thank you, you helped me get here.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.