WC Finals set for Saturday

The semi-finals of the winner’s bracket of the Western Conference Tournament continued Friday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace with both Scottsbluff and Sidney teams coming out on top to advance to the first place games on Saturday.

The first game of the day was a rematch of last year’s first place game between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Sterling Tigers boys basketball teams. The Bearcats came out on top 65-37.

After the 81-27 win on Thursday, Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort.

“I thought defended really well and did a tremendous job on (Ryder) McConnell. Carter (Reisig) rebounded well and I mean everyone that played did something really well for us,” he said. “But I think defense really sticks out in my mind. I think our defense is further along than it was last year”

Scottsbluff will now face Sidney for the championship Saturday at Cougar Palace and Gullion said his team will need to step up more on offense.

“I think our offense will need to step up a little bit more,” he said. “I thought we got stagnant at times. Obviously it is good to have good players that can go and make some plays, but our offense needs to be more crisp. Our defense needs to come to play because it will be a little different style than what we saw today. We will have to adjust to it a little bit and just get after them defensively.”

The Bearcats went on a 19-10 run to close out the third quarter leading 55-25 before winning 65-37.

The Sidney Raiders and Chadron Cardinal girls were close from start to finish as Sidney took the 49-44 win.

The first quarter was back and forth as the Bearcats held a 9-6 lead by the end. From there, Scottsbluff got rolling and never relinquished the lead. They led Sterling 36-15 at halftime.

Neither team could distance themselves from the other as at the end of one quarter, Sidney led 9-8.

The Raiders and Cardinals were able to gain some momentum in the second frame and continued going point for point. At halftime, Sidney led 24-21.

The Raider lead would remain single digits the rest of the game as Sidney led Chadron 36-32 at the end of three before winning 49-44. Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens put the game away with two big free throws with under a minute remaining.

Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said his team played well against a tough Chadron team.

“Chadron is a really skilled, really talented, and well-coached team,” Shaw said. “They play hard and I was just happy that our girls came out and played hard and played a four-quarter game. We were able to make enough plays and hit free throws late to get over the hump.”

Free throws at the end of the game were huge for the Red Raiders to move into the title game against Scottsbluff on Saturday.

“Free throws late were key. Chloe hit a couple. Payton (Schrotberger) hit a couple. I think we hit five at the end,” he said. “We didn’t make a lot early on, but that is fine and we made them when it counts. I am proud that all 11 girls got into the game and all did great things. I was really proud of our team.”

Shaw said his team will need to be ready for Scottsbluff for the championship.

“Again, two well coached teams,” Shaw said. “I think we need to take care of the ball a little bit better. A lot of it in the first part of the season is just getting in condition and getting the legs under you and just trying to figure things out when you are out there. We just need to take care of the ball, get stops on defense, and do all the little cliches of the things that coaches talk about and try to get those things done and play for four quarters.”

The final boys game of the day at Cougar Palace saw the Gering Bulldogs and Sidney boys face off in a game that was close at the start, before the Raiders pulled away for the 67-52 win.

“We honestly didn’t come out very sharp,” Sidney boys coach Austin Lewis said. “It was a double digit win, you never take winning for granted but we did not look sharp the entire night, we missed a lot of bunnies, I bet we were 30-something percent from the free throw line and to win a game like that still feels good but I hope we come out a little better in the championship.”

Both teams went back and forth but the Bulldogs started the game stronger and led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

“Some of the time, the kids are in their own head,” Lewis said. “We come in, get off the bus, you’re a little tired and groggy and watching the game before you and we didn’t look like ourselves in the first quarter for whatever reason. We’ve got good players and they’re competitors so they kicked it on their own and made it happen.”

Sidney looked like a different team to start the second quarter as the Raiders went on a 15-0 run until Gering’s Nathan Seiler stopped the run with a 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining in the half.

At halftime, Sidney led 34-24.

The Raiders kept their foot on the gas as they outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the third quarter before ultimately winning 67-52.

Sidney will face Scottsbluff in the championship game at 2:30 p.m.

“(Scottsbluff) is extremely talented. They have five guys on the court at all times that can score,” Lewis said. “We’re not going to be able to score 30-something percent from the free throw line and miss as many bunnies as we did if we want to win. That’s one thing that’s got to be different. If we play well, hopefully we can hang in there.”

The final game between the Gering and Scottsbluff girls saw Gering and Scottsbluff battle in the first quarter with the Bearcats holding a slim 12-10 lead. The second quarter saw Gering take a 16-14 lead before Scottsbluff went on a 13-0 run to lead 36-25 at halftime.

The Bearcats continued their momentum, leading 59-30 at the end of the third quarter as they held Gering to just five points and the only field goal by the Bulldogs came with two minutes to play.

The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff go up 67-31 with 6:13 to play on Payton Burda’s 10th 3-pointer of the game. The trey broke a school record of nine held by Aubrey Krentz. Scottsbluff won 68-44.

Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said his team did play that well but they hit big shots, especially from Burda with her record-breaking performance.

“We were still sloppy. We still have a lot to fix, a lot to work on. We have details that are really costing us and putting us in mega situations especially down the road. We have a lot to fix and to work on,” he said. “But fortunately we shot it pretty well. Burda broke the school record with 10 threes.

“Cool thing about that is Aubrey Krentz held it with nine and she texted her earlier in the year and said, ‘Burda, you are one of my favorite people, break my record. So, that is tremendous leadership and a real positive note. I am really happy for Payton and no one worked harder than her. Loved that her senior and mentor reached out to her and gave her the blessing and helped us pull through tonight.”

All teams in the winner’s bracket will play at WNCC on Saturday with the third place games and the championship contests.

The third place games will pit the Sterling and Gering boys at 11:30 a.m. with the Chadron girls playing Gering at 10 a.m. Sidney will play Scottsbluff at 1 p.m. in the championship game.