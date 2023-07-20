The opener of the Nebraska Amateur men's golf tournament was a wash for the most part Thursday.

Inclement weather, including lightning in the area in the morning, led to a four-hour delay for the event at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. A second round of rain in the afternoon led to play being suspended due to standing water on both the course and greens.

The tournament, in its 115th year, will now be a sprint over three days. Play is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

A look at the leaderboard showed 16 of the 139 players registered for the tournament were able to complete the first round. Six other individuals in the first wave of golfers, which teed off a noon on Thursday, were thru 16 holes when play was stopped late in the afternoon before the second wave was scheduled to begin.

Charlie Zie;inski, of Omaha, was atop the leaderboard at 4-under par thru 12 holes when play was stopped. He had a one-stroke lead over Alex Zillig of Lavista and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce. Both players were thru 14 holes.

"Watching the radar and talking to some of local weather guys, it didn't look like there was going to be a break for awhile," said Max Hadenfeldt, the director of golf at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. "The decision was that we've got to stop and we'll grind the next couple days and see how much golf we can get in."

The tournament was scheduled with the last of the four rounds set for Sunday. That is still the plan for now but there is the possibility it could be shortened.

"There was conversation but that's the last thing (the Nebraska Golf Association) want to do," Hadenfeldt said. "I know it's going to be a grind for the next day or day and a half to get as much golf in to at least get to a closer spot where we're back on schedule.

"The plan is still to get 72 holes of golf in," he said. "It just might be a little bit different time frame than how it was originally planned."

Shaun Campbell, of Omaha, won the title last year and is one of four past champions in the field. Campbell is vying to become the the first player to win back-to-back titles since Omaha's Alex Schaake won four-straight between 2016-19. The past champions also includes Lincoln's David Easley (2021), Andy Sajevic ('20) and Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn ('-2)

Hadenfeldt said the course was set up to be firm and fast, especially on the greens, for the tournament. Thursday's rain might dampen the effectiveness of that somewhat, but Hadenfeldt said the course stopped mowing the rough about a week ago to add to the challenge.

"The challenge of the firm and fast (courseP) we might not be able to get to as close as we were hoping, but hopefully the rough kind of balances that out," he said.