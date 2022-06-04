Weather stops Pioneers game in North Platte

Saturday’s game between the Western Nebraska Pioneers and the North Platte Plainsmen was postponed ahead of the bottom of the fourth inning due to weather in North Platte.

Prior to the weather halting the game, the Pioneers were leading the Plainsmen 8-5 after scoring two runs in each of the four innings. The Plainsmen scored two in the first and second innings and one in the third.

The first inning saw Jace Jeremiah single with two outs before Alex Zerfass tripled to bring the first run of the game across. Zerfass scored a run of his own on an error by the second baseman Kade Wood.

The bottom of the inning saw the Plainsmen tie the game at 2-2. The inning started with a single and stolen base by Bryce Zimmerer. Oskar Stark was hit by a pitch, putting two on. Connor Flagg doubled to advance Stark to third and Zimmerer home. The second run came on a Wood fielder’s choice.

The top of the second saw Pioneer Jake Curtis get hit by a pitch and score a run on a Jace Essig triple. Essig scored on an error by catcher Nate Windle.

The Plainsmen would tie the game again in the bottom half of the inning at 4-4. The third had North Platte walking Jeremiah and then hitting Zerfass with a pitch. Both would end up coming in to score.

The Pioneers held the Plainsmen to one run in the bottom of the third inning before heading into the fourth where Eric Smelko walked and was then brought in to score on a Jeremiah home run with two outs.

The teams will complete the game on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. MST prior to the regularly scheduled game at 2 p.m.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.