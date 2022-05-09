 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Nebraska All-Star teams announced

The West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball teams were announced on Monday. Both games will be held on Saturday, June 11. Volleyball will be at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at 2 p.m. while football will be at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m.

Volleyball West Roster

Tatum Bailey, Chadron

Macey Bosard, Mitchell

Amauri Browning, Alliance

Gabby Caskey, Ogallala

Chloe Dillan, Chase County

Jacey Garrett, Chadron

Cortney Holt, Leyton

Alli Loughran, Mullen

Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford

Jerzee Milner, Chase County

Trinity Penn, Mitchell

Avah Stegall, Alliance

Gracen Tuttle, Ogallala

Head Coach: April Lambert, Chase County

Assistant Coach: Leslie Foral, Scottsbluff

Football West Roster

Justus Alcorn, Chadron

Jared Anton, Potter-Dix

Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County

Ryan Bickel, Chadron

Cameron Bush, Ogallala

Dillon Christiansen, Garden County

Hunter Cook, Sutherland

Logan Daringer, Gordon-Rushville

Logan DeCoste, Hay Springs

Michael DeVries, Ogallala

Dawson Dunbar, Chadron

Gavin Dunkel, Morrill

Hayden Foster, Perkins County

Scout Gamble, Leyton

Tyler Garrett, Gering

Joseph Gomez, Minatare

Kyren Graves, Ogallala

Cody Hall, Chadron

Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala

Triston Hite, Perkins County

Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

Ashton Meyer, Perkins County

Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix

Jackson Ostdiek, Scottsbluff

Victor Palomo, Mitchell

Andon Pittman, Morrill

Sam Rocheleau, Gering

Ben Sauer, Bayard

Trevor Schwartz, Scottsbluff

Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff

Morel Torres, Chase County

Adam Wiens, Mullen

Head Coach: Brent Bauer, Ogallala

Assistant Coaches: Tanner Collins, Perkins County

Dale Frerichs, Potter-Dix

Keegan Hoppens, Ogallala

