West Nebraska All-Star teams announced

The West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball teams were announced on Monday. Both games will be held on Saturday, June 11. Volleyball will be at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at 2 p.m. while football will be at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m.
Volleyball West Roster
Tatum Bailey, Chadron
Macey Bosard, Mitchell
Amauri Browning, Alliance
Gabby Caskey, Ogallala
Chloe Dillan, Chase County
Jacey Garrett, Chadron
Cortney Holt, Leyton
Alli Loughran, Mullen
Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford
Jerzee Milner, Chase County
Trinity Penn, Mitchell
Avah Stegall, Alliance
Gracen Tuttle, Ogallala
Head Coach: April Lambert, Chase County
Assistant Coach: Leslie Foral, Scottsbluff
Football West Roster
Justus Alcorn, Chadron
Jared Anton, Potter-Dix
Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County
Ryan Bickel, Chadron
Cameron Bush, Ogallala
Dillon Christiansen, Garden County
Hunter Cook, Sutherland
Logan Daringer, Gordon-Rushville
Logan DeCoste, Hay Springs
Michael DeVries, Ogallala
Dawson Dunbar, Chadron
Gavin Dunkel, Morrill
Hayden Foster, Perkins County
Scout Gamble, Leyton
Tyler Garrett, Gering
Joseph Gomez, Minatare
Kyren Graves, Ogallala
Cody Hall, Chadron
Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala
Triston Hite, Perkins County
Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
Ashton Meyer, Perkins County
Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix
Jackson Ostdiek, Scottsbluff
Victor Palomo, Mitchell
Andon Pittman, Morrill
Sam Rocheleau, Gering
Ben Sauer, Bayard
Trevor Schwartz, Scottsbluff
Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff
Morel Torres, Chase County
Adam Wiens, Mullen
Head Coach: Brent Bauer, Ogallala
Assistant Coaches: Tanner Collins, Perkins County
Dale Frerichs, Potter-Dix
Keegan Hoppens, Ogallala