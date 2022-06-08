West volleyball All-Stars prepare for the East

The volleyball players participating in the West Nebraska All-Star game on Saturday, June 11 practiced with their respective teams for the first time at Cougar Palace on Wednesday.

“I feel very honored to be selected as one of the 12 and I’m very excited to play with all these girls,” Mitchell’s Trinity Penn said.

The teams also took their official photos as the graduated seniors prepared for one last game.

“I’m excited, it’s a great last opportunity to play a sport I really like,” Chadron’s Jacey Garrett said. “Our season ended kind of fast and it’ll be exciting to play one last time.”

These seniors saw those in the classes above them get named to the game and get to play, so being able to follow them they thought was cool.

“I think it’s really cool,” Chadron Cardinal Tatum Bailey said. “You see other classes above you go and you’re like ‘oh that’d be really cool,’ so I think it’ll be fun and I’m really excited.”

When the opportunity presented itself, the players felt that playing in this All-Star game was a good way to end their high school careers.

“I love high school sports but I think this is the first chapter of my career and I’m glad I get to end my high school career here at the All-Star game,” Alliance’s Avah Steggall said.

For some of the players, playing their last game is sad and kind of surreal since they are all recent graduates.

“It’s pretty fun but it feels a little weird to be on a team with all the girls you were competitive with because you want to kill them when you play them,” Mitchell Tiger Macey Bosard said. “But right now, it’s like you love them and they're your best teammate ever.”

Alliance, Chadron and Mitchell each have two players in the game so being able to play with their former teammates one last time is exciting.

“It feels amazing (to play with Macey) because we are both going opposite ways so it feels good to play with her one more time off the court,” Penn said. “It’s kind of bittersweet but I know I’ll make a lot of memories so it’ll be good.”

For players like Bailey and Steggall, they are also excited about getting to know players from other teams and making friends is a memory they will always have.

“I was excited about (being able to play with Jacey). We talked about it before we came here and we were like one last time to play together, so it’ll be one more thing to remember,” Bailey said. “I think playing with people we’ve played against will also be fun because you don’t really know how they work, so I think practices will be really fun just learning how everyone likes to hit, to pass, to set and it’ll be a different and a new experience.”

“It feels really good. I’m happy that I got this opportunity, meet a bunch of new people and play with my rivals from down East,” Steggall said. “It’s good to learn them on another level and create that team chemistry with them instead of looking to beat them, looking to see how I can connect with them and make new friends.”

Some were nervous to play with those that have been on opposing teams with them for so long but after one practice, they feel the team is really bonding with each other.

“At first I was really nervous having to play with a bunch of people that I always played against,” Alliance Bulldog Amauri Browning said. “Just after our first practice, we are already really bonding and we’re really excited to play the East team.”

The players on the West are excited to have an opportunity to play and get to know those on their team that they may have played against for years.

“We’ve played against some of these girls since middle school and you don’t even know them, you’re rivals with them and it’s a good opportunity to actually get to know about these girls more and play with them,” Garrett said.

As some of the players head to their respective colleges, whether to play a sport or just enjoy the college experience, they will be grateful for the opportunity they received and will miss playing in high school.

“I’m really sad about (this being my last high school game),” Browning said. “I’m going to miss it a lot but I’m also grateful that I get to do it.”

The West will take on the East on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.

Last year, the East defeated the West 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 13-15. Tournament MVPs were Mullen’s Sam Moore for the East and Ogallala’s Jenna Curtis for the West.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

