The Westco 3 on 3 Jam will be held Saturday, November 12th at Scottsbluff High School. The 3 on 3 basketball tournament is open to boys and girls in grades 3rd through 8th.

Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Sports Racquet and Scottsbluff Screenprinting.

Registrations are due by November 8th to ensure a t-shirt and space is limited so don’t wait to get registered. For more information, please contact Scott Gullion at sgullion@sbps.net.