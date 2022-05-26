WESTCO defeats Ogallala

After the delayed game on Tuesday, the WESTCO Zephyrs were back in action defeating Ogallala Legion 3-1 in Ogallala.

The game started scoreless through the first three innings for both teams, until the Zephyrs became the first team to put a run in the top of the fourth inning on the scoreboard as Roy Tarango-Treviso scored on an error form Ogallala which would end the scoring until the Zephyrs went to bat again.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Zephyrs scored again with Moises scoring on a passed ball. In the bottom of the fifth inning Ogallala’s Cole Stokey was brought in on a double from teammate Ian Shaw, which was all the scoring Ogallala would do for the night.

In the top of the sixth inning, WESTCO took a 3-1 lead to end the game off of a Hunter McCollum home run over the left field wall.

McCollum also pitched all seven innings of the game, recording eight strikeouts and allowing three hits. Adan Vargas and Hunter Garcia each recorded a stolen base.

The win moves WESTCO to .500 sitting at 5-5. The Zephyrs will be back in action at home against Bridgeport on Saturday, May 28.

WESTCO 000 11 10 - 3 3 2

Ogallala 000 01 00 - 1 3 4

WP - Hunter McCollum

HR - Hunter McCollum

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

