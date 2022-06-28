WESTCO Express defeat Gering B&C

The WESTCO Express played the cross-town rival Gering B&C juniors at Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff, defeating the B&C juniors 9-2.

It was the Gering team that jumped out to an early lead, putting the first run on the board with a Kelan Dunn ground ball that brought in Rece Knight off of a Blake Grasmick error.

The Express would start the game off slow, not putting up any runs until the bottom of the third inning, where they scored five, putting the score at 5-1.

“I think we came out a little slow and got off to a slow start, we made some errors in the field, but we jumped back on them after that,” Express coach Nat Andriesen said.

The biggest scoring run for the Express was the bottom of the third inning, where a double from Micheal Fisher brought in Sam Bowlin and Mical Villagrana. That was followed up by a Dawson1 Barrett ground ball that brought in Fisher. The scoring was rounded out by Thatcher Thomalla who hit a ground ball to left field that brought in Jhett Webb and Barrett.

The Express bolstered their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single from Grasmick that brought in Bowlin, then a ground out from Fisher brought in Villagrana.

B&C scored their final run of the night with a Barron Williams single that brought in Boston Gable.

The Express finished out scoring for the evening with a sacrifice fly by Thomalla that brought in Fisher, followed by a throwing error that helped bring in Webb.

Oscar Felix pitched the full game for the Express and played a good game holding B&C to only two runs.

“Oscar has been our ace all year, and he did exactly that, he was our ace. Even though we had some plays in the field that we didn't make behind him, he buckled down and kept throwing strikes and didn't let that get to him,” Andriesen said.

Overall in the evening, the B&C Juniors don’t believe they played to the level they hold themselves to.

“We definitely didn’t play up to the standard we expect and demand from our players,” B&C coach Grant Rimington said. “We had a few defensive errors and we let the game get away from us, and we just weren’t very mentally tough out there today.”

The Express will head to Chadron for a junior/senior doubleheader as B&C travels to Alliance for the same on Wednesday, June 29.

GER 100 100 0 - 2 8 4

WSTC 005 202 x - 9 8 3

WP - Oscar Felix

LP - Barron Williams

2B - Micheal Fisher, Mical Villagrana, Dawson Barrett (Express),Carsen Mashek (B&C)

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.