WESTCO Express falls to Post 22 Bullets

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The WESTCO Express dropped a game at the Rapid City tournament to Post 22 Bullets 11-1 in five innings.

The Express managed just three hits on the contest.

But, at the same time, the Express’ two pitchers Thatcher Thomalla and Traven Jackson, combined on seven hits with four strikeouts.

The difference were just two big innings. The Bullets took a 1-0 lead after the first inning and then added four more in the second for a 5-0 lead. Neither team scored in the third.

The Bullets’ starting pitcher Dexter Steen put down the first seven batters and had a perfect gaming going until the third when the Express started to make a comeback. With one out, Sam Bowlin and Owen Latham each had one out singles, but both were stranded on base.

It was the fourth inning that was the difference as the Bullets scored six times to go up 11-0.

The Express had a comeback in the fifth when George Schmall and Dawson Barrett each walked. With one out, Bowlin got a single to score Schmall but that was it.

Bowlin led the way offensively with two singles and an RBI. Schmall scored the only run for the Express, while Latham had the other hit.

The Express will have two games on Saturday as they face Spearfish at 10:30 a.m. and then Brandon Valley at 6 p.m. WESTCO will wrap up the tournament with a game on Sunday.

WESTCO Express 000 01 – 1 3 7

Post 22 Bullets 140 6x – 11 7 0

LP – Thatcher Thomalla.