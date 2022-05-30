WESTCO Express run past Lexington

LEXINGTON – The WESTCO Express finished with 48 runs as they took a doubleheader over Lexington on Sunday in convincing fashion, capturing the first game 21-2 and then winning 27-5 in game two.

First game saw the Express score one in the first and five in the second to lead 6-0. Lexington scored one in the third, but saw the Express plate eight in the third for a 14-1 lead.

Oscar Felix led off the third with a single and scored on a Jhett Webb single. Later, Webb stole home. Two more runs later came in on passed balls to make it 10-1. Caleb Swisher then hit a double to plate two scores and Swisher came in to score on a Felix single.

WESTCO added seven more in the fourth to lead 21-1 and Lexington only could manage just one in the fifth as the game ended. The big hits in the inning included a Mical Villagrana double that scored two runs and a run-scoring single by Sam Bowlin. Thatcher Thomalla also had a run-scoring single.

WESTCO finished with 12 hits. Felix led the way going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Villagrana also had three hits, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Swisher had two hits for the Express with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Thomalla picked up the win on the mound, going five innings in allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out nine.

The second game was a lot closer until the Express opened the game up with a 19-run sixth inning.

Up until that, Lexington battled WESTCO. The Express took a 2-0 lead with two in the second. Bowlin started things with a single and then George Schmall reached on an error. Dustion Rector later scored the first run on an error and then Owen Latham scores on a Felix single.

Lexington scored one in the second and then three in the third for a 4-2 lead.

The Express retook the lead 8-4 with six runs in the fourth on four hits. Schmall scored the first run in the fourth on a passed ball and then Blake Grasmick singled home Latham. Thomalla then doubled in Felix and Grasmick for the 8-4 lead.

The lead stayed that way until the sixth when the Express put the game away with 19 runs on just six hits by sending 25 batters to the plate. Thomalla led off the frame with a double. Other big hits in the inning included Bowlin scoring two runs with a double, Rector plating another with a single, and Latham scoring two with a single. Villagrana and Bowlin closed out the inning with run-scoring singles.

WESTCO had 15 hits in the contest. Thomalla and Bowlin each had three hits in the game. Bowlin had a double with four RBIs and three runs scored while Thomalla had two doubles, three RBIs, and four runs scored.

Collecting two hits each were Felix, Grasmick, and Schmall. Schmall and Felix each had two RBIs, while Grasmick scored three times along with Rector.

Webb picked up the win in giving up four runs and striking out six in three innings of work. Rector took the save since he took over for Webb in the bottom of the fourth with the Express leading 8-4 and held Lexington to just one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

The Express is slated to play Gering B&C Steel on Tuesday at Oregon Trail Park, weather pending.

Game 1

Lexington 001 01 – 2 4 1

EXPRESS 158 7x – 21 12 2

WP – Thatcher Thomalla.

2B – Caleb Swisher, Mical Villagrana.

Game 2

Express 020 60(19) – 27 15 2

Lexington 013 001 – 5 4 6

WP – Jhett Webb, S – Dustion Rector.

2B – Sam Bowlin, Thatcher Thomalla 2.