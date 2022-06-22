WESTCO goes 2-0 at Alliance tournament on Wednesday

The Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance began on Wednesday as multiple senior legion teams took part.

The first game of the tournament was a 10-3 WESTCO Zephyrs win over the Chadron Nationals.

The game began with three Zephyr runs in the first inning on an Andon Pittman fielder’s choice to bring in Porter Robbins and the final two runs on a Hunter Garcia single, which brought in Adan Vargas and Pittman.

The Nationals first run of the game came in the bottom of the second inning on a Broc Berry home run.

The Zephyrs would score one in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh. The Nationals scored their final two runs in the sixth inning.

WESTCO out-hit Chadron 13-8. This game saw one double by WESTCO’s Moises Panduro; two triples, one by Zephyr Hunter McCollum and the other by National Kobe Bissonette; and the home run by Berry.

The Zephyrs played their second game against Buckley, which was evenly matched from the start. It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth when the Zephyrs broke it open for the 10-5 win.

The Bombers struck first in the bottom of the second on a groundout and then in the bottom of the third, WESTCO took a 2-1 lead on singles by Pittman and Vargas.

Neither team scored until the fifth when Buckley took a 5-2 lead before WESTCO tied it up by the end of the inning. The Zephyrs would break away with eight in the bottom of the sixth to get the 13-8 run-rule win. WESTCO was led by Pittman, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Chris Arambula led Buckley with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs and one run.

The Bombers then faced the Alliance Juniors, coming out on top 14-5. Buckley scored in each of the first three innings, doubling their run totals every time.

The Bombers scored two in the first, four in the second and eight in the third compared to Alliance, who scored one in the first, three in the third and one in the fourth as they tried to make a comeback.

Alliance was out-hit 13-7. The seven hits were all from different players with Espen Lanik and Cody Galles each scoring two runs.

The Torrington Tigers took on Sidney for their first game of the day, coming away with an 11-3 win.

It was scoreless going into the bottom of the second inning as the Tigers struck first with two runs on a fielder’s choice by Deagan Keith and a single by Ben Firminhac. Sidney evened it up with two of their own in the third on a ground ball by Conner Hurt to bring in both runs.

That was as close as Sidney would get as Torrington scored sixth in the third and three in the fourth for the 11-3 Tiger win. Sidney’s final run of the game came in the fourth inning.

Torrington then took on the Alliance Spartan seniors, falling 8-4. The Spartans scored five runs in the first two innings. Alliance scored three in the first inning, the first on a double from Ashton Ross and the final two runs on singles by Landen Crowe and Tyzen Brown. Both second inning runs came on consecutive walks.

Torrington got three runs in the top of the fourth inning, cutting the Alliance lead to 5-3. One came on a walk, the second on a sacrifice fly and the third on an error. The bottom of the inning saw Alliance score one, a home run by Caeson Clarke to start the inning.

Alliance scored two more in the fifth as Torrington got their final run in the sixth to end the game with a Spartan 8-4 win.

The tournament will continue on Thursday with six games. The first of the day will be between Ogallala and Chadron at 8 a.m.

Game 1

WESTCO 300 012 4 - 10 13 2

Chadron 010 002 0 - 3 8 1

WP - Riley Strauch

S - Cameron Meyer

LP - Jordan Bissonette

2B - Moises Panduro (WESTCO)

3B - Hunter McCollum (WESTCO), Kobe Bissonette (Chadron)

HR - Broc Berry (Chadron)

Game 2

Buckley 010 040 - 5 7 6

WESTCO - 002 038 - 13 11 1

WP - Hunter McCollum

LP - Chris Arambula

Game 3

Buckley 248 0 - 14 13 3

Alliance Jrs 103 1 - 5 7 3

WP - Joey Uyemura

LP - Kegan Nelson

2B - Chris Arambula, Jake Gordon, Andrew Meick 2

Game 4

Sidney 002 1 - 3 8 2

Torrington 026 3 - 11 12 0

WP - Nolan Long

LP - Blaine Russell

2B - Ben Firminhac, Deagan Keith, Mac Hibben, Landre Greiman (Torrington), Austin Wolfe (Sidney)

Game 5

Torrington 000 301 - 4 6 1

Alliance Srs 320 120 - 8 6 2

WP - Jakob Callan

LP - Deagan Keith

2B - Ashton Ross, Mario Garza (Alliance)

3B - Ben Firminhac (Torrington)

HR - Caeson Clarke (Alliance)

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

