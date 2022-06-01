WESTCO splits with North Platte

In a doubleheader hosting the North Platte First Nationals, it was a tale of two games for the WESTCO Zephyrs in the two contests.

The first game was all Nationals as they defeated the Zephyrs 13-4 in the first outing.

In the contest, the scoring was started off by National Blaise Zeiler who scored on a wild pitch. The next inning the Nationals would bring in five more runs to make the score 6-0 after two innings. Cole Wright would score on another wild pitch that would also see Jackson Polk and Kaden Thompson score. Tristen Beyer would end the scoring for the National’s half of the inning by stealing home.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the third inning that the Zephyrs were able to put a run of their own on the board, a ground ball that brought in Porter Robbins.

Hunter McCollum hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning that brought in Robbins as well. Robbins singled on a ground ball that brought in Cortez Palomo in the bottom of the sixth to round out the scoring for the Zephyrs in the first contest.

“We talked about how aggressive they were going to be in base running,” Zephyr coach Dallas Liptac said. “I think we were still kind of shell shocked when that game started, which was a major difference between game one and two.”

Carter Kelly would score in the top of the fifth inning and in the top of the sixth, the Nationals would add a chunk of runs off of another wild pitch with Polk and Thompson bringing in the runs once again. Zeiler scored after stealing second and third base, Beyer would score on a walk to finish the inning.

The scoring would round out for the Nationals in the top of the seventh inning with Polk and Cooper Hill scoring on a Zephyr error.

The tide turned in the second game as the Zephyrs and Nationals played a closer defensive battle that had WESTCO win 4-2.

There was no scoring until the Zephyrs put the first run on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hunter Garcia coming in on a wild pitch.

Throughout the course of the second contest, both teams played a mostly clean and error free game.

“We did a better job in game two of getting the lead off guy out and really limiting the base running and making them string together a few hits which is a lot harder to do,” Liptac said.

Although the Zephyrs were able to pull through and win the game, it wasn’t without mistakes on their own part.

“We had a couple of different situations on the bases where we just weren’t thinking and running ourselves into outs. When you’re playing an area team like North Platte, you can’t do that, especially in a tight ball game,” Liptac said.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Zephyrs went on a late scoring run, with Roy Tarango scoring on a fly ball to right field. Later in the inning, Palomo brought in Garcia for his second run of the game and the next play saw Adan Vargas put the Zephyrs up two with a steal of home.

The Nationals were unable to hold off a late game scoring run by the Zephyrs and were unable to match them in the final innings to take both games of the series.

Game 1

North Platte 1500142 - 13 8 0

WESTCO 0010210 - 4 6 4

LP - Hunter Garcia

HR - Hunter McCollum

Game 2

North Platte 0000200 - 2 5 3

WESTCO 000130X - 4 9 3

WP - Porter Robbins

S- Hunter McCollum

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

