WESTCO team's capture Father's Day tourney titles

Sixty youth baseball teams representing four states came to Scottsbluff and Gering to participate in the annual 23 Club Baseball tournament that was held Friday through Sunday at the 23-Club Diamonds in Scottsbluff and the Dome Rock Diamonds in Gering.

When the tournament was finished Sunday evening in the six divisions of play, three WESTCO traveling baseball teams captured titles.

The WESTCO Revolution won the 11u title while the WESTCO Bluffs team captured the 12u division. The Bombsquad made it three straight for the WESTCO traveling teams as they won the 13u division.

The WESTCO Revolution captured the 11u championship with a thrilling win over the Gillette Bulldogs-Black 13-10. The Revolution earned their spot in the title game with an exciting, down to the wire, win over the Box Butte Bad Boys out of Alliance 5-4. Gillette earned a spot in the title game with a 1-0 win over the Colorado Cougars.

First-round action saw Gillette-Black top WYCO-Red 10-0, Colorado Cougars top Post 22 Prep 7-5, Box Butte Bad Boys earning a close win over the Crush Orange 6-5, and the WESTCO Revolution blanking Douglas 10-0.

The WESTCO Bluffs also won the title in the 12-under division on Sunday. The Bluffs team earned the number one seed in the bracket play after going 3-0 in pool play Friday and Saturday. In the title game, Bluffs had a dogfight with the Goshen County Grizzlies, earning the 5-2 win.

Bluffs and Goshen County earned spots in the title game with contrasting wins in the semifinals. The Bluffs earned a 1-0 win over Post 22 Prep, while Goshen County had no trouble in disposing of WYCO 12-5.

First-round action in the 12u bracket saw Bluffs blank the Roughriders 8-0 while Post 22 Prep toppled A-Town Steams 14-4. Goshen County earned an 11-2 win over Gering, while WYCO bested Gillette 7-2.

The consolation bracket of the 12u tournament saw the Cheyenne Mustangs earn the consolation title, topping Douglas 12-10. Douglas earned a spot in the consolation finals with a 12-4 win over Valor Vikings.

The third Scottsbluff WESTCO team to win the 23 Club Father’s Day championship was the WESTCO Bombquad as they captured the 10-team 13u division.

The Bombsquad had to earn three wins on Sunday for the title. WESTCO first toppled NOCO Baseball club 11-4 and then earned a thrilling, one-run win over Post 22 Prep Blue 10-9. In the championship, the Bombsquad earned another one-run victory, this time topping Post 22 Prep Red 5-4.

Post 22 Prep Red earned their spot in the title game by winning three games on Sunday. First off, they had to earn a play-in win over Hot Springs, South Dakota, 16-4. Post 22 Red followed that up with a 1-0 win over Crush Orange and then beat the Bandits 6-5.

The other play-in game saw the Gering Dawgs earn a 9-6 win over the Outlaws. The other quarterfinal games saw the Bandits earn a 7-6 win over WYCO and Post 22 Prep Blue earning an 11-2 win over the Gering Dawgs.

The 10-under bracket saw WYCO claim the Father’s Day title with a 9-1 victory over the Gillette Bulldogs. Both teams earned a berth into the finals with exciting semifinal contests. WYCO defeated the Laramie Regulators 9-3 while the Gillette Bulldogs had to hold off a comeback from the WESTCO Storm before earning the 10-9 win.

First-round 10-under action in bracket play on Sunday saw Laramie top NOCO Baseball 6-4, WYCO beating the Colorado Cougars 4-2, Gillette stopping the Gering Dirt Dawgs 10-5, and the WESTCO Storm shutting out the Cheyenne Mustangs 11-0.

Consolation games saw the Valor Vikings defeating Sidney 17-5 and the Sandhills Sluggers beating Chadron 9-8.

The 9-under bracket saw WYCO top the Crush 10-9 in a thrilling contest.

Both teams got to the finals with semifinal wins. The Crush topped WESTCO Dirtbags 18-6 while WYCO defeated Gillette 11-7. First-round contests saw the Crush beat the Northeastern Renegades 18-6 and Gillette-Partlow defeating Gillette-Jackson 11-8.

The 8-under division saw the NOCO Baseball Club claim the title with a 7-3 win over WYCO.

Other scores in the 8U bracket on Sunday saw Gillette top the WESTCO Outlaws 12-10, Douglas Cats taking out the Crush 13-10, WYCO earning a 1-0 win over Gillette, and NOCO topping Douglas 13-5.