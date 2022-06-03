WESTCO tops Wheatland to open tourney

The WESTCO Express began the Kara Heilbrun Tournament at Cleveland Field on Friday, playing the evening game against the Wheatland Lobos.

Prior to the Express’ game, the Laramie Rangers faced Cheyenne Post 6 in the early game before Laramie played their second of the day against Wheatland.

The Rangers fell 6-1 in game one after scoring their only run in the sixth inning. The second game saw the Lobos come away with an 11-7 win.

The Lobos didn't see the same result against WESTCO as the Express came away with the 10-4 win.

“That first pitcher was throwing pretty hard, probably harder than we’ve seen most of the year so we had to make an adjustment against him at first,” Nat Andresen said. “Once (Wheatland threw their other guys in there, I think we were able to adjust to their velocity a little bit more and we just started timing it up better and hitting the ball.”

The Express scored two in the first inning after holding the Lobos scoreless. Oscar Felix and Ryan Hinman walked to start the inning. Felix stole third on a passed ball before another brought in Felix and moved Hinman to second.

Thatcher Thomalla walked as the next batter saw the bases loaded after reaching on an a. Mical Villagrana reached on a fielder's choice and on a drop third strike, Thomalla scored to put the Express up 2-0.

Both teams scored in the second inning, the Lobos on a passed ball and the Express on a Hinman double to right field, bringing in Felix.

The Lobos came within one in the fifth inning after a single to right center field with a runner on first turned into two runs after throwing errors.

The Express got those two back and more in the bottom half of the inning. George Schmall walked, Traven Jackson was hit by a pitch and Schmall came in on a tag up from second with an error by the third baseman. Jhett Webb singled to bring in Jackson and Hinman doubled for the second time for another run. At the end of the inning, the Express led 7-3.

The Lobos would get one run in the top of the sixth but it wasn't enough as the Express scored three runs to end the game in walk-off fashion. WESTCO started the inning with three straight walks. Felix then scored one on an error and then Webb scored the final two with a single for the walk-off win.

Hinman led the team with three hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, while Webb had two singles with three RBIs. Schmall scored twice while Felix scored three times.

Throughout the game, multiple runners were left on base, which Andresen attributes to being more selective at the plate.

“Part of that is that I think we’re trying to be a little bit more selective at the plate so not necessarily swinging at everything,” he said. “Sometimes you watch one go down the middle that you don’t think is going to be a strike. Every now and then, it’s just got to be a battle at the plate.”

Owen Latham pitched the complete game, giving up four hits, four runs, three walks while recording eight strikeouts.

“The starters are going to need to come out just like Owen did for us tonight and throw a lot of strikes,” Andresen said. “We’ve got to play good defense behind them too. I think tonight we played our best defensively all year. I know we had a couple bad throws in (the fifth) but as far as everything else goes, we played really well behind Owen and as long as our pitchers tomorrow throws strikes and we play behind them, I think it’ll be the same story.”

The Express will be back in action on Saturday with two games. The first will be against the Rapid City Shooters at 10 a.m. with the second at 8 p.m. against the Post 6.

WHEATLAND 010 021 - 4 3 2

WESTCO 210 133 - 10 3 4

WP - Owen Latham

2B - Ryan Hinman 2

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

