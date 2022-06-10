WESTCO wins in Dooley Oil Classic

Traveling to Laramie for the Dooley Oil Classic, the WESTCO Zephyrs came away with a commanding 14-0 win over Highland (CO) on Friday.

In the first game, the scoring started early for the Zephyrs as they put up a run in the bottom of the first inning when Porter Robbins scored on a passed ball.

In the top of the first inning, Highland recorded their only hit of the game, a single to third base.

The Zephyrs continued to score in the bottom of the second inning with Riley Strauch scoring on an error, then two batters later a double from Robbins brought in Moises Panduro and Gavin Baltz.

Later in the third inning, a line drive from Panduro brought in Cortez Palomo and Strauch for his second run of the game. A triple from Baltz would bring in Panduro, and another line drive from Robbins would bring Baltz home.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hunter McCollum scored after stealing third before being brought in on a Roy Tarango pop fly. Panduro would ground into a fielders’ choice that would bring Tarango in. Palomo would come in on a wild pitch the next play, then the scoring would round out for the Zephyrs, a double by Adan Vargas would bring in Panduro and Marion Shaw to end the game by run rule.

McCollum pitched the complete game for the Zephyrs, earning the win, and striking out nine batters.

Offensively, Baltz and Panduro each scored three runs, with Baltz hitting a triple in the game.

The second game against Rock Springs was much closer than the second one, with the Zephyrs taking an 8-5 win.

Rock Springs was on the board first with a triple that brought in a runner. After the top of the first, the Zephyrs controlled most of the remainder of the game. They started with Michael Fisher scoring on a wild pitch, and a triple from Panduro bringing in Palomo and Strauch. A ground out from Baltz brought in Panduro later in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, WESTCO would reinforce their lead by scoring four more runs, with Robbins advancing to third and then scoring on a wild pitch. Tarango singled to bring in Vargas and rounding out the scoring was a sacrifice fly that brought in Fisher, while McCollum scored on a wild pitch.

The Zephyrs had to hold off a late game charge by Rock Springs to hold on to the lead for their second win of the day, with Sabastian Martinez pitching, the Zephyrs were able to stay ahead of Rock Springs in the games final innings.

Garcia earned the win, with Martinez pitching in relief for the final three innings.

The Zephyrs will be back in action Saturday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. to continue the Dooley Oil Classic against Douglas.

Highland 0000 - 0 1 3

WESTCO 1346 - 14 10 0

WP - Hunter McCollum

2B - Porter Robbins, Adan Vargas, Moises Panduro, Riley Strauch

3B - Gavin Baltz

WESTCO 040 040 0 - 8 9 1

Rock Springs 100 004 0 - 5 8 0

WP - Hunter Garcia

3B - Moises Panduro

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

