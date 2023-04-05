Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball player Jayla Owen received a postseason honor on Tuesday.

Owen earned a spot on the NJCAA Division I women’s basketball Honorable Mention All-American team. It is the seventh straight year that a Cougars women’s player has been tabbed as an All-American selection.

Owen, who came to WNCC from Dorval, Quebec, Canada, said the honor is special.

“It means a lot that I am an NJCAA All-American. I gave everything I had this season and I guess it showed and paid off,” Owen said. “My freshman season was fun. I enjoyed it a lot and I’m grateful Coach Isaac gave me this opportunity.”

“I am a little surprised, but I was surprised when I won South Region IX Player of the Year,” she said. “But (the NJCAA honor) means a lot to me and none of it would’ve been possible without my teammates. They helped me get this honor by trusting me and finding me on the court at the right times and being there for me.”

Owen appeared in 29 games for the Cougars averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists. She also shot 84.3% from the free throw line.

Owen scored in double figures 19 times and had three games of more than 20 points. Her season high was 27 points against Otero College on January 27.

“I think I improved a lot during the year not only as a player but as a person,” she said. “I learned a lot about myself and others. On the court I think I improved especially when it comes to defense. I took pride in defense this year and I can say I improved a lot in that aspect of my game.”

Two other Region IX players were selected All-American. Casper sophomore guard Sandra Frau-Garcia earned second-team honors, while Northwest College sophomore Darla Hernandez received a honorable mention nod.

The previous Cougars to earn All-American honors include Ale’Jah Douglas, a team pick in 2021-22 and honorable mention selection in '20-'21; Tishara Morehouse, a first team selection in '19-'20; Merle Wiehl, a first-team pick in '18-'19 and second team in '17-'18; and Sladjana Rakovic, a third team selection in '16-'17.

Douglas is currently playing at Clemson University, and Wiehl played at Santa Clara University. Morehouse just finished her collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast and declared for Monday’s WNBA draft.

“My goal for next year is to get better in all aspects of my game,” Owen said. “I need to turn my weakness into strengths and of course I want to win a championship.

"I can’t think of a specific highlight during the year, but I think that the whole year was a highlight for me,” she said. “I had fun every time I went on the court and played and I worked really hard every single day. I accomplished a lot as a freshman and I’m very grateful for this honor and it means a lot."