Western Nebraska FC kicks off adult soccer league

“I love the sport. It’s a fun environment to just play against a group of guys you grew up with,” Flores said. He said he also plays with the same team in a spring league, so this is an additional chance to hone his skills and build chemistry with the group. “I’m hoping we can do it all year round,” he said, adding that soccer is extremely popular in the Scottsbluff area.

The Gunners won their match against Rock’s team, Celtic, 14-4. Each of the 70-minute matches on Sunday were blowouts, with the winning team scoring goals in the double digits and the losing team scoring no more than four.

“We were just playing together growing up, so we just kept on doing what we were doing. We had good chemistry together already,” Jesus Duque of the Monument Chiropractic team said of his team’s capabilities. Duque actually had to play against his usual group because their opponents did not have any available substitute players. “Having subs when you’re playing in the heat is helpful,” he said. The Monument Chiropractic team won 11-4.

It’s one of the league’s sponsored teams, including the ninth team, Oregon Trail Eye Center, which has yet to play. The others include Inter, Dep Locomapa, King Cobras, Halcones, and Russel, the lattermost of which have half of their members with the eponymous last name.