GERING — The Western Nebraska Pioneers overcame an hour-long lightning delay and, later, a three-run deficit in the final inning to beat the Gameday Angels 6-5 Thursday night.

Down 5-2 heading into their final at bat, the Pioneers scored four runs to get the win at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. Koy Carpenter had just enough english on the ball he hit up the middle to score Aiden Orr with the winning run.

“We started out slow and didn’t have enough energy in the game and we should not have put ourselves in that position,” said Carpenter, a Sequin, Texas, and McMurry University player. “The ninth-inning jitters and the atmosphere was good and the momentum went our way and we got the win.

“It as kind of an error, but I will take it,” Carpenter said of the game-ending play. “It felt good and I am happy to get the ball into play.”

Western Nebraska pitchers Brody Fay and Archer Blumenschein threw the final three innings and held the Angels scoreless. Fay tossed the seventh and eighth innings and struck out five.Blumenschein picked up the win, tossing the ninth and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

“In that situation, that is my job right there to go and shut them down and not give them any more runs so our offense can come back out and win the game for us,” Blumenschein said. “That is exactly what they did.”

The Angels soared to 4-0 lead through three innings before the Pioneers answered.

The Pioneers plated their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning on the strength of some small ball. Isaiah Gibbs walked and then Garrett Fisher singled. With two outs and a runner on third, Aiden Orr struck out but reached base on a dropped third strike and Gibbs scored on the play.

Gameday's Keagan Pitton homered in the sixth inning on a shot that just cleared the right field fence.

Foy and Blumenschein shut down the Angel offense from there and gave the Pioneers a chance. Western Nebraska made it 5-2 with a run in the eighth, all coming with two outs. Jacob Lang reached on an error and then scored on a single by Michael Ascencio.

The ninth inning comeback started when Logan Tribble reached on an error and then Gibbs was hit by a pitch. Western Nebraska loaded the based after Brad Hallock walked.

Orr then stepped to the plate and gave the ball a ride and. Off the swing it seemed the ball was out of the park, but the air kept it in for a long two-run single.

The Pioneers then loaded the bases after Ascencio was hit by a pitch. James Layman followedwith a walk to tie the game at 5-5, Carpenter then took the fourth pitch and sent it up the middle was bobbled by the shortstop and Orr scored the winning run.

After Carpenter touched first for the game-winning hit, the McMurry sophomore took off to right field to avoid the mob of teammates chasing him to give him the celebratory Gatorade water bath.

Both teams had seven hits in the contest.

The Pioneers will have three more games this weekend, including a matchup with the Angels on Sunday.

“We just need to keep this same energy and keep the battle alive,” Blumenschein said. “We just need to go up there and play every game like this last one.”