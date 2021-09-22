WHCA brings first circuit event to Torrington

Amongst the various western-style rodeo disciplines, many are popular and well received amongst the rodeo going crowd.
But another new western equestrian event is coming to the Panhandle/Eastern Wyoming area, Cutting.
Cutting, like many western equestrian disciplines comes from skills invented and honed by the original cowboys and vaqueros.
“Cutting is a sport that came from ranching basically. Where cowboys had to have really good horses and on a Friday or Saturday night, they would pit their horses against each other, and it developed from there,” Wyoming Cutting Association President Jack Enright said.
Cutting is a difficult skill that is performed by both the cowboy and the horse where the two must work together to separate cows from a herd.
“You have two and a half minutes to separate three cows from the herd, the first two cows will be the longest and the last will be the shortest. As an exhibitor, it is your job to try and pick out the cow that will best suit your horse, and shows your horses ability without running over it, running off, or being stupid,” Enright said. “Once you ride into the herd, you can steer your horse, ride into the herd, sort your cows, drive it out, and once you’re clear of the herd, and you’re clear of all the cows, then you must put you hand down.
“And when I say put your hand down, you can no longer use your hand to direct the horse, you can’t steer it, you can’t stop it, and you can’t do anything. It’s the horse’s job to just control the cow. You can use your feet, you can’t talk to the horse and you can’t talk to the cow.”
Once the cow is either standing still or facing away from the horse, then the competitor can move on to the next cow. The performance is judged by a panel of judges.
“The horse must only do what the cow does, it mustn’t go past it to the left or the right, it mustn’t go forward like it wants to attack the cow, and once you stand down in a certain spot, that’s the line you must maintain,” Enright said. “If you go forward it’s a penalty. It’s called leaking and if you go backwards, you’re going to scatter the rest of the cows and that’s a big penalty.”
The Wyoming horse cutting association is part of the bigger National Horse cutting association within the Big Sky circuit.
“About two years ago the National Cutting Horse Association decided that they wanted a circuit final along the same lines of the national rodeo association, rodeo does circuit finals also,” Enright said. “So, they formed these areas for the circuit. We’re the Big Sky Circuit, which comprises of Montana, South/ North Dakota, Minnesota and parts of Colorado. So last year we at the Wyoming association put a bid together for the Big Sky Circuit, and we were successful in that. Now we are producing what is the first organization in the country to do this.”