WHCA brings first circuit event to Torrington

“And when I say put your hand down, you can no longer use your hand to direct the horse, you can’t steer it, you can’t stop it, and you can’t do anything. It’s the horse’s job to just control the cow. You can use your feet, you can’t talk to the horse and you can’t talk to the cow.”

Once the cow is either standing still or facing away from the horse, then the competitor can move on to the next cow. The performance is judged by a panel of judges.

“The horse must only do what the cow does, it mustn’t go past it to the left or the right, it mustn’t go forward like it wants to attack the cow, and once you stand down in a certain spot, that’s the line you must maintain,” Enright said. “If you go forward it’s a penalty. It’s called leaking and if you go backwards, you’re going to scatter the rest of the cows and that’s a big penalty.”

The Wyoming horse cutting association is part of the bigger National Horse cutting association within the Big Sky circuit.