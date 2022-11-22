Whiteley signs with Augustana wrestling

The third Bearcat signed on Tuesday when Connor Whiteley signed with the Augustana University Vikings in the Scottsbluff High School commons.

Whiteley chose the Vikings program because of the history and bond he created with the coaches.

“I really like their program, they have a good history, created a really good bond with the coaches over time and just the team atmosphere is something that I really want to be a part of,” he said. “I believe that I can be taken to my best potential there.”

Wrestling in college is something that Whiteley has been dreaming of since he was younger and is glad to have accomplished his goal.

“It’s awesome, it’s been a dream of mine since I was little and that’s what I’ve worked for,” he said. “It’s awesome that I’ve accomplished that and I found a good home for me.”

Whiteley went on a lot of visits with his family while finding the best program for him and leaned on Bearcat coach Dustin Stodola for advice throughout the process.

“They went on a lot of visits and talked about where he should go,” Stodola said. “Each week, he’d be like ‘hey coach I really like this program, this program stood out.’ I told him, ‘Connor, you’ll know when you know’ and when he came back from Augustana, it was like he knew.

“From that point on it was maybe this school but Augustana was always right there with him, always on his list. The more he talked to those coaches and some of the athletes in that program, the more I think it grew on him and helped make that final decision.”

Whiteley, who finished second at state last year after suffering an injury, said he is planning on taking home the first place medal to finish off his high school career.

“I don’t think my second place medal has moved since I got home from state,” he said. “I’m not happy with it, I’m here to show people what’s up this year and I’m not taking second, I’m taking the gold this year and that’s my goal.”

Stodola is excited to see Whiteley develop at the college level and said his career will be fun to watch.

“Moving forward, his attitude, effort, it’s above none. He’s willing to listen and learn, no matter what you’re learning that day, he’s always asking questions and picking your brain,” Stodola said. “To move forward and continue to learn from another coach and move forward there, it’s exciting to see how much he’s going to continue to develop and grow as a wrestler.

“He’s already a pretty outstanding human being and individual and it’s only going to go up from there. It’s going to be a fun career to watch.”

Whiteley will major in physical education.