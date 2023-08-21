MITCHELL — There might be a few things that makes a demolition derby driver tick. But “crazy” isn’t a way to describe them.

“I don’t think that is a good word,” Lewis Fleetwood said, “but you have to have a little bit of guts and a little bit of nerves probably.”

The 39-year-old Glenrock, Wyoming, resident was among the competitors in Saturday night’s derby at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. He drove his tan 1973 Buick LeSabre in the Stirrin’ Dirt class and was the last vehicle standing for the event. However, he had to get the LeSabre towed out of the muddy infield track at the end of the event.

Fleetwood has been competing on-and-off in derbies for about the last two decades and attends about three or four events each summer. He has been coming to Mitchell for the past several years in part because he has family in the area.

It was family who got him into the sport initially.

“I had an uncle who was into it and it looked like the funnest thing in the world,” Fleetwood said. “And it is as far as I’m concerned. I wouldn’t want to do anything else. It’s just like anything else, you’ve got to have a hobby — something to keep you going and out of trouble. And who doesn’t want to wreck a car?”

The Stirring Dirt was one of three classes held at the fairground as individuals also competed in trucks and in the High Plains Wild Rules classes.

“The rules are what I put together over the last 25 years,” event promoter Eric Harden said of the latter class.

There were nine vehicles for the event, about half of what Harden was expecting.

“We had some guys with travel problems and we had some with car problems,” Harden said. “You never know when the transmission is going to go out (in the vehicle), or wiring issues. My kid is driving for the second time and he burned up all the wiring (in the car). He’s sitting in it wiring it up 20 minutes before the show.”

Harden is a driver himself and said there are a few things that make competing in a derby appealing.

“It’s, ‘Can I build something that will withstand what we are going to do out there?’,” he said. “There also is a little bit of that justified road rage. You don’t have to worry about a ‘parking lot-Karen’ out here. It’s all that stuff we want to do in our daily lives but that our insurance companies would frown upon.”

Not everything goes out in the arena, however. Head-on crashes and driver’s door hits are not allowed in the competition.

“These guys are a son, or a father or husband. Whatever,” Harden said. “They have somewhere to go after (the event). We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We just want to have some fun.”

He said the drivers want to put on a show for the crowd.

“It’s similar to NASCAR,” Harden said. “A lot of people watch (the event), they don’t watch the racing. They watch the wrecks. That’s what makes the ESPN (highlights). It’s not the 350 laps where nobody touches each other, it’s that one where they do. Here you get to see that the whole time.”