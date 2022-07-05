Wiese hits two home runs, leads PVC past Regulators

The Gering PVC seniors hosted the Sheridan County Regulators on Tuesday with Gering taking the 9-1 run-rule win off of strong pitching and two home runs from Dalton Wiese. The last time the two teams met, the Regulators came away with an 8-0 win.

“Night and day from the last time we played these guys. Our approach at the plate was a lot better, we had good approaches at the plate and we attacked the fastball,” coach Travis Gable said. “We didn’t get ourselves into bad counts where we struggled with the off-speed. It was good to see our approach at the plate improve.”

Wiese said a big difference between the two games was Gering played as a team Tuesday night.

“I think we had better energy and we played more as a team,” Wiese. “I think up there, we kind of got a little selfish only trying to work for ourselves, but tonight we came together and pulled out a dub.”

Another big key in the game was Gering’s two pitchers, who combined for a 3-hitter. Carter Reisig went the first three innings, giving up two hits, one run, one walk and eight strikeouts. Wiese finished the game and gave up one hit with five strikeouts.

“The pitchers threw well,” Gable said. “They pounded the strike zone all night, got ahead in the count. We kicked it around for them early, it cost us some extra pitches but overall, we did a pretty good job tonight.”

Gering took control in the first inning after a Wiese home run put them on the board. They would then score four in the second to go up 5-0.

Ryan Johnston got two RBIs off a triple before coming in on a Jackson Howard double. Howard then scored on a Tyler Garrett single for the final run of the inning.

The Regulators got their first run in the top of the third after Jace Freeseman hit a single up the middle to reach base. Freeseman then went around to third on an error by pitcher Reisig on a pick-off attempt. He then came in to score on a passed ball.

Gordon held PVC scoreless the next inning and neither team could get anything across in the fourth.

After holding the Regulators in the fifth, PVC pulled away after scoring four in an inning that included Wiese’s second home run of the game, this time a 2-run shot over the right field fence. This was his first multi-home run game.

“It felt amazing, probably the best I’ve felt in a long time,” Wiese said. “(That second home run) was probably the best I’ve ever hit a baseball.”

The inning also saw a Chris Bliss double to bring in Reisig with the final run coming off a Mason Gaudreault single.

PVC out-hit the Regulators 9-3. Wiese led the way, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, two runs and three RBIs. Johnston also went 2-for-2 with a triple, one run scored and two RBIs.

“We’re coming down the final stretch of our season and to see us put up runs one through nine in the order like that, that’s big this time of year,” Gable said.

PVC will host Bridgeport for a junior/senior doubleheader with the Bombers on Wednesday, July 6.

Gordon 001 00 - 1 3 1

PVC 140 04 - 9 9 4

WP - Carter Reisig

S - Dalton Wiese

LP - Jace Freeseman

2B - Chris Bliss, Jackson Howard

3B - Ryan Johnston

HR - Dalton Wiese 2