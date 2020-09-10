Wiese pitches Gering past Chadron

Gering’s Madeline Wiese allowed just three hits with no walks and struck out 14 Cardinal hitters to lead the Gering softball team to a 6-2 victory over Chadron on Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
The win improves the Bulldogs to 9-4 on the season while Chadron drops to 2-8.
Despite committing four errors in the field, Gering head coach Tim Gonzales was pleased with his team’s all-around performance in the win.
“It was a good game. Madi was throwing great,” he said. “We had some timely errors I wasn’t too happy with, but we also got some timely hits and did our job tonight so, we’re looking for the weekend.”
Gering jumped on the board early on in the bottom of the first inning when Brylee Dean drove in Gianni Aguilar with a single before Destiny Gonzales added another RBI single to plate Jada Schlothauer, giving Gering an early 2-0 lead.
One of Wiese’s only miscues in the game came in the top of the second when Chadron’s Demaris Kelso scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 2-1 going into the home half of the inning.
After a scoreless third, Chadron knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth when Kadence Wild came home on one of the four Gering errors in the game. However, one of Chadron’s four miscues proved costly in the bottom of the frame when Aguilar reached on an error resulting in runs by Maci Schlothauer and Haylee Harder to extend the Gering lead to 4-2.
The Dagger came on the second pitch in the bottom of the fifth when Destiny Gonzales drilled a solo homerun over the left field fence to stretch the Gering lead to 5-2. Gonzales, a sophomore, led all hitters going 3-for-3 with the solo shot, two RBIs and a run scored for the Bulldogs.
Jada Schlothauer finished off the scoring in the bottom of the sixth after crossing the plate on an errant throw to round out the 6-2 win.
After plating 26 runs over the weekend at the McCook Invite, Coach Gonzales was happy to see his offense keep producing runs.
“Our offense has been clicking. We put up a ton of runs over the weekend and tonight was pretty good, too,” he said. “Their pitcher kept us at bay for a little bit but then we started to get in the groove again a little bit. All of the girls hit the ball well but Destiny came through with the big shot. So, we’re happy to get the win tonight.”
Along with the win, the Bulldogs also celebrated senior night for three seniors who will be finishing their careers after their final game against Alliance on September 29. Maddi Walker, Wiese and Macy Schlothauer were all honored after the game. Coach Gonzales said it’s always a tough night and it was good to see a win for his three seniors.
“We tend to come out on senior night and let our emotions take over,” he said. “This is always a tough win. We just started doing it after the game now so the girls and parents aren’t in tears during the game.”
Chadron got hits from Wild (1-for-3, run scored), Kinley Richardson (1-for-3) and Kristin Rasmussen (1-for-3). Kelso added a run scored.
Alisyn Swinney took the loss in the circle giving up six runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in six innings of work.
Along with Destiny Gonzales, Aguilar and Dean each finished 2-for-4 on the night. Aguilar also finished with a double and a run scored. Jada Schlothauer was 1-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, while Harder finished 1-for-1 with a run scored. Macy Schlothauer chipped in a run scored in the win.
Both teams will see action again this weekend at the Twin City Softball Invitational at Scottsbluff.
Chadron 010 100 0 — 2 3 4
Gering 200 211 x — 6 9 4
WP — Madeline Wiese, LP — Alisyn Swinney
2B — Gering (Gianni Aguilar).
HR — Gering (Destiny Gonzales).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!