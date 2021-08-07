WNCC alumni return for fun soccer match

“Coach [Todd Rasnic] said the alumni team was the best ever,” Carnwath said. “It is always nice to reconnect with old friends and play the game we love.”

The women’s alumni team played what Ariana Herrera described as gritty.

“We played gritty and got after it,” Herrera, who played in 2011 and 2012, said. “I am super proud to come out here and play with this group. It makes me so happy to be a part of this team and represent [WNCC soccer alumni].”

The women’s game was the closest. The WNCC women took a 1-0 lead just 13 minutes into the first quarter on Granda’s goal. The score stayed that way through the rest of the first and the second quarters. The third quarter saw the most scoring.

WNCC went up 3-0 after Granda booted her second goal just four minutes in and then Andrea Jimenez scored off a defensive stop by alumni goalkeeper Jessica Taylor. Jimenez goal off the rebound made it 3-0 with six minutes gone in the third.

The alumni finally scored within the 11th minute as Destiny Mueller scored to make it 3-1.

Herrera said while they played well and battled on the field, she wishes the current team good luck in their season, which begins August 19 when they travel to face Northeast Community College in Norfolk.