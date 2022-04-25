WNCC baseball drops doubleheader to Southeast

BEATRICE – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Southeast Community College on Sunday in Empire Conference action.

The first game was a defensive contest as the two teams combined for just 10 hits and nine runs.

The second game saw WNCC hold an 8-7 lead after three innings before surrendering 13, fourth-inning runs in falling 20-10.

The first game was one that both teams could have won, but Southeast put together just enough hits to get the win.

The Storm scored single runs in the first and second innings for the 2-0 lead. WNCC sliced the lead in half with a run in the fourth as Dillon Fabricus had a 2-out solo home run.

Southeast answered that home run with three in the fourth to make the score 5-1. The Cougars scored twice in the fifth as Spencer Ohu walked and scored on a Jack Jones double. Jordan Rollins followed with a single to score Jones to make it 5-3.

WNCC couldn’t get any closer as Southeast added an insurance run in the sixth.

WNCC had just four hits in the contest. Jones had a double with an RBI and a run scored, while Fabricus had a home run with an RBI.

The second game saw WNCC start quick and lead 8-7 after three innings after scoring three times in the first and five times in the third innings.

The first inning saw Dalton Nelson score the first run when Jones came in to score. Drew Book made it 3-0 when he delivered a 2-run home run.

WNCC’s five runs in the third saw Rollins walk followed by a double by Nelson. Rollins scored on a Book single followed by a Max Adam single to score another run. Ohu made it 8-3 when he delivered a 3-run home run.

Southeast answered in the bottom of the third with four runs to cut the deficit to 8-7. WNCC didn’t score in the fourth, but Southeast stormed back in the bottom of the fourth with 13 runs on two home runs and seven walks to lead 20-8.

WNCC tried coming back but only could score single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

WNCC was outhit 12-8 in the game. The Cougars got two hits each from Nelson, Book, and Ohu. Nelson had two doubles with two RBIs and a run scored. Book had a home run with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ohu tallied a double and a home run with three RBIs and a run scored.

WNCC will next be in action Thursday when they host Southeast Community College in a make-up doubleheader from earlier in April.

Game 1

WNCC 000 120 0 – 3 4 1

Southeast 110 301 x – 6 6 0

LP – Harold Baez.

2B – Jack Jones.

HR – Dillon Fabricus.

Game 2

WNCC 305 001 1 – 10 8 1

Southeast 124 (13)00 x – 20 12 2

LP – JJ Garza.

2B – Dalton Nelson 2, Spencer Ohu, Jordan Rolllins.

HR – Drew Book, Spencer Ohu.