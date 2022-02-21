WNCC baseball falls to Barton on Sunday

The lead lasted until the bottom of the second and that was when Barton scored five runs to lead 5-2. WNCC got one back in the top of the third when Jones doubled and scored on a Hernandez single.

Barton answered that with two in the bottom of the third to make it 7-3. WNCC wasn’t about to stop the fight to come back, scoring another run in the fourth as WNCC loaded the bases with one out and scored one run as Fabricus scored on a Dylan Howard fielder’s choice hit.

Barton put the game away in the fifth when they scored six runs to go up 13-4. WNCC still had fight as they went all nine innings, scoring a single run in the seventh when WNCC loaded the bases once again with one out, but managed just one run as Ethan Johnson scored on a Hernandez fielder’s choice hit.

WNCC loaded the bases once again in the eighth inning, this time with two outs, but couldn’t get a run in to score.

WNCC had seven hits in the contest. Hernandez led the way with three hits including a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Jones had a double with two runs scored.

The Cougars will be back in action this weekend when they are scheduled to host Miles Community College on Saturday and Sunday, weather pending.