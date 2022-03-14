WNCC baseball falls to Paradise Valley

PHOENIX – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team trailed 5-0 for much of the game before breaking the ice against Paradise Valley Community College. In the end, Paradise Valley earned the 5-1 win in day two of the Cougars’ Spring Break trip in Arizona.

WNCC trailed 1-0 after the first inning and then 3-0 after five innings. The Cougars saw a 5-0 deficit after seven innings.

It was the eighth inning that the Cougars finally crossed the plate. The eighth inning started when Joe Kinneberg had a 2-out single. Dalton Nelson followed with a double to put two on. Dylan Howard then got a single to score one, but that was all WNCC could manage.

The Cougars had other opportunities in the game to score as well.

WNCC had a prime chance to score in the third as they loaded the bases on Nelson and Howard singles and then Ethan Johnson singled to load the bases. But, the Cougars couldn’t score any as the next two batter struck out.

The ninth inning was another when Max Adam started things after being hit by a pitch. Jack Jones followed with a double and then Jordan Rollins walked to load the bases. WNCC couldn’t get any of those runners in as the next two batters struck out.

WNCC managed seven hits compared to eight for Paradise Valley. Nelson and Howard each had two hits. Nelson had a double, while Howard had the only RBI.

Harold Baez took the loss going five innings in allowing six hits, three runs, while striking out four. Noah Baumann finished the game, going three innings in allowing two runs and striking out two.

WNCC will be back in action Tuesday when they face Central Arizona College and South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.

WNCC 000 000 010 – 1 7 3

P. Valley 100 020 20x – 5 8 0

LP – Harold Baez

2B – Jack Jones, Dalton Nelson.