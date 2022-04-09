WNCC baseball hits five home runs, falls to McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College and McCook Community College baseball teams hooked up in a home run hitting contest as the two teams combined for eight home runs, five of which came from the Cougar bats. In the end, though, McCook scored the first eight runs and held on to earn the 13-8 Empire Conference win over WNCC Saturday afternoon in McCook.

The two teams combined for 25 hits in the contest with 13 extra base hits. Drew Book, Dillon Fabricus, Eli Hernandez, Quinn McCafferty, and Joseph Toubeaux all swatted home runs for the Cougars while Dalton Nelson and Sergio Tarango had doubles.

McCook had three home runs and three doubles. The Indians had home runs by Jordan Demarce, Josh Maysonava, and Daniel Bannon.

McCook started the game scoring eight runs in the first three innings. WNCC loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning, but couldn’t get any runs in. McCook, however, did score three in the third to hold the 8-0 lead.

WNCC finally got three runs in the fourth inning, and it was in thrilling style on back-to-back-to-back home runs. The first came from the bat of Hernandez followed by solo shots by Book and McCafferty.

WNCC sliced the deficit in half with a run in the sixth to make it 8-4. The run came with two outs as Jordan Rollins walked and scored on a Dalton Nelson double.

McCook answered to go up 13-4 with two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

The Cougars had their backs to the wall and started a rally. WNCC scored two runs in the eighth as Tarango singled and then Toubeaux had a one-out 2-run home run.

WNCC added two more runs in their final at bat and once again the runs came with two outs. McCafferty started things with a walk. Fabricus followed with a 2-run home run. WNCC kept battling as Tarango singled, but that was all they could muster.

Only two Cougars had more than two hits in the game. Tarango led the way with a 3-for-4 game with a double and a run scored. Toubeaux was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a run scored, and the home run.

The difference in the game was McCook’s pitching, where the three pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts. WNCC’s pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.

Dawson Hurford took the loss, going five innings in allowing 10 hits, eight runs, and striking out three. Caden Eymann tossed the final three innings in allowing five hits, five runs, and striking out four.

The two conference foes will be back at it Sunday when they play a doubleheader in McCook. WNCC will then face Colby Community College on Monday.

WNCC (12-23) 000 301 022 – 8 10 3

McCook (20-18) 143 002 30x – 13 15 0

LP – Dawson Hurford.

2B -- Dalton Nelson, Sergio Tarango.

HR – Drew Book, Dillon Fabricus, Eli Hernandez, Quinn McCafferty, Joseph Toubeaux.