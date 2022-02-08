WNCC baseball looks to repeat as regional champs

“Jordan Rollins is a great hitter and Jack Jones is a competitive player with no fear,” Jones said. “Dillon Fabricus is a great catcher who works well with the entire pitching staff. Quinn McCafferty is a great defensive shortstop with a strong competitive attitude, and Joe Kinneberg is a solid hitter with a strong desire to help the team win.”

These early season games are more-or-less like a preseason tune-up to the Empire Conference schedule that will determine the seedings for the Region IX tournament. The one thing the Cougars are looking to do this season is start February strong. Past Februarys have not been kind to the Cougars. The 2019 team went 5-3 during the month while the 2017 team went 4-8 and the 2016 team went 3-11. Most of the schedule in February are against Kansas teams or fair-weather teams.

Miles Community College always makes an appearance at Cleveland Field in February and this year is no exception as the Cougars will host the Pioneers on Feb. 25 and 26.

McCafferty said it will be nice to get off to a strong start, but February games are about finding each player’s role on the team and get ready for the crucial March and April conference schedule.