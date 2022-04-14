WNCC baseball, softball host NJC this weekend

Looking for some sporting events to attend this weekend after attending all the Easter Egg hunts around the region?

Cleveland and Volunteer Field will be the place to be when the Western Nebraska Community College baseball and softball teams will be at home on Friday and Saturday, hosting Northeastern Junior College in key conference games.

The Cougar baseball team will host the Plainsmen with a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Field and then host the Plainsmen in one, 9-inning contest on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Field in Empire Conference South action.

The softball team will face an NJC team that is leading the Region IX standings with a 13-3 conference mark and 26-13 overall. But WNCC is right behind at 8-8 in conference standings and 15-23 overall. The Cougar softball team will face the Plainswomen in a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. at Volunteer Field and then the two squads will battle in another doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

What makes this weekend’s doubleheader interesting is that both teams have ties to the area. The Cougar baseball team has several Panhandle, eastern Wyoming, and Northern Colorado players on the roster, including Scottsbluff’s Harold Baez and Sterling, Colorado’s Drew Book. The Plainsmen have a former Scottsbluff High and WNCC baseball player as an assistant coach in Beau Lofink.

As for the softball team, the Cougars have two Scottsbluff High graduates on the team in Taylor Klein and Madison Johnston, while NJC has Scottsbluff High graduate Avery Fox and Torrington High graduates Brittney Lopez and Michaela Moorehouse.

That is only part of how important the games this weekend are for all four teams. The winner of the softball regular season will host the Region IX tournament and the conference champion is still up for grabs after NJC dropped a pair of contests to McCook on Monday, falling 6-2 and 17-0.

The Cougar softball team has won three straight after topping Otero 2-1 and then beating North Platte on Sunday 11-3 and 12-8.

The Cougars have two players hitting over .400 for the season with Victoria Wharton batting .433 and Erin Hanafin at .413. Another three are batting over .300 led by Macyn Hartman at .389, Bella Coffman at .348, and Klein at .330.

The Plainswomen are led by Jacquelynn Siefken, who is batting .582 on the season with 33 RBIs, while Kylie Walker is hitting .556 and Moorehouse is batting .500. NJC also is led by Rylyn Nelson, who is hitting.429 and has 20 home runs on the season with 52 RBIs.

In the circle, NJC is led by Delaney Barrett with a 2.38 ERA and a 4-5 record. Moorehouse is 3-1 on the year with a 3.43 ERA, while Fox is 7-2 with a 3.83 ERA. Sara Lynch is 12-5 with a 5.46 ERA along with 72 strikeouts.

WNCC has five pitchers they can turn to. Katie McMillan is 7-7 with 51 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.18 while Lexi Butterfield is 6-6 with 44 strikeouts and a 4.52 ERA. Lexi Parker, DesaRae Woolsey and Caley Leslie have seen time in the circle the past two weeks as well.

After the four-game series with NJC, the Cougar softball team will have two make-up conference games on Tuesday when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, to face NJC at 11 a.m. and McCook at 1 p.m. WNCC will then return home for the final home games of the season on April 23 and 24 when they host Luna Community College.

The men’s 3-game series with NJC is crucial for seeding for the Region IX tournament that will begin the first full weekend in May. The first round will pit the three and four seeds traveling to the one and two seeds of the other conference for first-round play with the winners advancing to the four-team Region IX tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

McCook, NJC, and WNCC are all battling for the second seed and the chance to host a playoff game and that is why this weekend’s contests are important. McCook is second in the North conference at 14-11 while NJC is third at 12-11 and WNCC is 10-10 in conference play.

The two squads have already met once and the Plainsmen won in a high-scoring game 26-14 in Sterling, Colorado, on March 24.

That game saw eight home runs hit between the team teams. NJC had seven of them.

On the season, WNCC has smacked 31 round-trippers including seven from Jordan Rollins and five each from Eli Hernandez and Drew Book. Jack Jones and Quinn McCafferty each have three home runs.

NJC has hit 38 home runs, the Plainsmen pitching staff have given up 41 dingers. NJC is led by Zach Boone with nine home runs followed by Mason Sauter with six and then Cameron Leach and Caleb Rozier each with three.

The Plainsmen are led at the plate by Jackson Trout at .425 followed by Trey Adams at .365, Charlie Hilgers at 3.59, and Mason Sauter at .344. Next is Calvin Davis at .342, Leach at .333, and Boone and Rosier at .326 and .325.

WNCC has three players hitting above .300 on the season. Hernandez leads with a .357 averaged, including 12 doubles and 29 runs scored. Joseph Toubeaux is second at .304 while Jones is batting .303. Two others are near the .300 mark as Ethan Johnson is at .295 and Dalton Nelson is at .290.

The pitching is pretty equal between the two teams. NJC has a team 7.11 ERA and the Plainsmen staff have struck out 274 batters. Sage Ferguson leads with 41 fanned batters while Clay Sanger has 38 and Stevins Spurgeon has 37.

WNCC’s pitching staff has a 7.35 ERA and the pitching staff has 256 strikeouts. WNCC is led by Corbin Kirk with 50 fanned batters while Harold Baez has 34, and Dawson Hurford has 29.

After these three games, the two teams will meet up on Wednesday in Sterling, Colorado, for a conference doubleheader. WNCC will then have a road trip to conference-leading Southeast Community College the following weekend in Beatrice.

Region IX Softball Standings

Team Conf. Overall

NJC 13-3 26-13

McCook 11-5 25-15

Otero 14-8 27-21

Trinidad 9-8 17-19

WNCC 8-8 15-23

Lamar 8-13 10-29

Luna 2-20 6-36

Region IX Baseball Standings

Team Conf. Overall

North Empire Conference

Southeast 21-1 31-6

McCook 14-11 21-20

NJC 12-11 22-20

WNCC 10-10 15-23

South Empire Conference

Trinidad 15-10 31-13

Lamar 11-14 14-32

Otero 7-18 10-28

Luna 5-20 7-37