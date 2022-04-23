WNCC baseball splits with conference-leading Southeast

BEATRICE – Spencer Ohu had a big second game, finishing a single shy of hitting for the cycle with four RBIs as the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team earned a split of Empire Conference games against North Division-leading Southeast Community College on Saturday in Beatrice.

Ohu went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, and a home run, with three runs scored and four RBIs to help the Cougars win 14-6. Ohu also had two walks in the contest.

The second game win was huge as the Cougars fell in the first game 8-4, where Southeast had three home runs in the contest.

The second game was a 9-inning game where the Cougars scored seven runs in the final two innings to get the win.

Southeast took a 1-0 lead in the first before WNCC tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the top of third as Quinn McCafferty singled home Max Adam.

Southeast went up 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the third only to watch the Cougars go up 4-2 with a 3-run fourth inning. The fourth saw WNCC hammer four hits and it started with a Drew Book double. Dylan Howard scored Book on another double. Ohu then tripled home Howard and Ohu came in to score on an error.

WNCC added to the lead with one in the fifth on a Jordan Rollins lead-off solo home run and then plated two in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. The sixth saw Adam single and then Ohu delivered a 2-run home run for the 7-2 lead.

Southeast came back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and a run in the seventh to slice the lead to 7-6. WNCC took over in the eighth and ninth as they combined on seven runs. The eighth saw WNCC add three runs all with two outs. Ohu was walked and then Ethan Johnson had a single. McCafferty then blasted a first-pitch home run for the 10-6 lead.

The ninth saw WNCC have four runs on just three hits. Rollins and Book walked while Dalton Nelson singled to load the bases. With one out, Adam delivered a triple to score three and then Adam scored on an Ohu double.

WNCC out-hit Southeast 15-10 in the contest with eight extra-base hits. Ohu and McCafferty each had three hits. Other than Ohu’s strong game, McCafferty finished with three hits, including a home run along with four RBIs.

Rollins and Adam each had two hits. Rollins had a home run with two runs scored and an RBI while Adam had a triple with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Corbin Kirk picked up the win on the hill, going five innings in allowing just two runs and five hits while striking out seven. Brian Bruxvoort earned the save, going four innings in allowing five hits and four runs, while striking out six.

WNCC got behind early in the first game, trailing 6-0 after the first inning. WNCC mounted a comeback in the second with two runs. Book reached on an error and Dillon Fabricus singled. Adam doubled to score Book and Fabricus came in to score on a base-loaded walk.

Southeast answered with two in the bottom of the second to go up 8-2. WNCC held Southeast scoreless the rest of the game but they only could score single runs in the third and fifth innings in falling in the contest.

WNCC was out-hit in the 7-6. Rollins was the only Cougar with more than one hit. Rollins also scored two runs.

Dawson Hurford took the loss in going all seven innings in allowing seven hits and striking out two.

Both teams will be back in action Sunday for another doubleheader. WNCC will then be back in action Thursday at home when they host Southeast Community College in a make-up game from earlier in the month.

Game 1

WNCC 021 010 0 – 4 6 3

Southeast 620 000 x – 8 7 4

LP – Dawson Hurford.

2B – Max Adam. Dalton Nelson.

Game 2

WNCC 001 312 034 – 14 15 2

Southeast 101 003 100 – 6 10 1

WP – Corbin Kirk, S – Brian Bruxvoort.

2B – Drew Book, Dylan Howard, Spencer Ohu.

3B - Max Adam, Spencer Ohu.

HR – Quinn McCafferty, Spencer Ohu, Jordan Rollins.