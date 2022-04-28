WNCC baseball splits with Southeast

Noah Baumann tossed a complete game and the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team earned a split of a doubleheader with Region IX leading Southeast Community College Thursday at Cleveland Field.

The first game saw WNCC hold a 6-4 lead before Southeast scored three fifth-inning runs to earn the 9-6 win.

The second game saw Baumann go the distance in allowing just three runs and striking out six as the Cougars picked up clutch runs in the fifth and sixth to earn the 6-3 win.

“We just kept hitting and made the plays that we needed to make and the defense was really solid and did the little things right,” Baumann said.

While Baumann got the complete-game win, he said the defense behind him made the difference, especially two key defensive plays.

“The defense was always there right behind me,” he said. “I trust every single one of them with anything. They had some amazing plays out there that really saved me, especially the one where they threw the guy out at home. That play saved a run and we needed that in the end.”

The game-ending play was also huge as Southeast had runners on and Baumann looked over at first base and saw the Southeast player taking some extra steps toward second. Baumann delivered that pick-off throw to first-baseman Drew Book, who applied the tag for the third out.

The big difference was that the game was close as the score was tied at 3-3 after four innings. WNCC scratched across a run in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead and then added two insurance runs in the sixth.

The fifth inning run saw Eli Hernandez earn a walk and score on a 2-out double by Book for the 4-3 lead.

WNCC added two more in the sixth inning. Dillon Fabricus and Ethan Johnson each walked. Pinch-runner Max Adam then scored on a Quinn McCafferty groundout. Jack Jones reaches on an error to score another run for the 6-3 lead.

Baumann put the first two Storm players on in the seventh, but then got a fly out to center fielder Jones and then a near double-play grounder but the runner was called safe at first. It didn’t matter as the second pitch to the next batter didn’t happen as Baumann had the pick-off throw that was successful for the win.

“It changes the momentum when the offense starts hitting like that, it just helps us pitchers,” Baumann said. “It just gives momentum behind us and helps shift the games for us.”

WNCC managed seven hits in the win. Dylan Howard had two hits with a run scored and RBI. WNCC had four doubles in the game and one home run. The home run came off the bat of Spencer Ohu.

The first game saw both teams come out with plenty of offense in the first inning as Southeast scored twice and the Cougars three times for the 3-2 lead. Both teams added single runs in the second inning as the Cougars led 4-3.

Southeast tied the game at 4-4 with a run in the fourth, but the Cougars came back with two in the bottom of the frame for a 6-4 lead. The fourth saw McCafferty and Jones get singles. McCafferty scored on an error and then Jones scored on a Dalton Nelson single.

WNCC couldn’t hold the lead as Southeast scored three in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh for the 9-6 lead.

WNCC was out-hit in the contest 13-6. Jones and Nelson each had two hits with a double. Nelson had three RBIs, while Jones scored twice and drove in one run.

WNCC utilized four pitchers in the contest. Owen Vanthillo started and went four innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out three. Also seeing action on the hill were Caden Eyman, Brian Bruxvoort, and Eli Hernandez.

WNCC will be back in action Friday with a doubleheader against McCook Community College with a 7-inning game beginning at 2 p.m. and a 9-inning game after that. The McCook game was originally slated for Saturday but moved up a day because of weather concerns.

Game 1

Southeast 210 131 1 – 9 13 5

WNCC 310 200 0 – 6 6 3

LP – Brian Bruxvoort

2B – Jack Jones, Dalton Nelson.

Game 2

Southeast 021 000 0 – 3 7 1

WNCC 030 012 x – 6 7 3

WP – Noah Baumann.

2B – Drew Book, Dylan Howard, Ethan Johnson, Dalton Nelson.

HR – Spencer Ohu.