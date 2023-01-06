WNCC basketball set to host Lake Region Saturday

It will be breakfast and lunch on Saturday with the Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams as the Cougars will be back in action for a doubleheader with Lake Region State College.

After nearly four weeks off between contests, the two teams will be back at Cougar Palace Saturday against the Royals out of Devil Lake, North Dakota. The women’s game tips off at 10 a.m. with the men’s contest to follow at 12 noon. It will be Lake Region State’s second game in as many days as they face Northeastern Junior College Friday night in Sterling, Colorado.

For the Cougar men, it will be their only home match in January while the women will host the Region IX Crossover Tournament the following weekend.

WNCC head coach Billy Engel said the teams will be excited to get back in action.

“I am really optimistic that we will be ready to go. The best thing that we have seen when we came back from the break was our guys are really excited to be back,” Engel said. “They are really, really hopeful and ready to have a great second semester. They guys have a great attitude. The guys are refreshed after being burned out at the end of last semester. We have new, inspired looks on faces right now, getting new looks in our drills and they are going tough in practice. The guys are responding really well and I think the break was really good for us and we are going to try have a good second semester.”

For the men, with this being the only home contest in January, it will be a chance for the people to come out and watch the 7-5 Cougars take on a Lake Region team that is 2-12 on the season. Lake Region State features five international players including four from Australia and one from France.

Engel said records mean very little and they have to show up. More importantly, though, the men will only be at Cougar Palace once this month.

“Unfortunately January will be a tough month for us being on the road. It certainly isn’t ideal, but it is what it is and you play the games when they are scheduled,” Engel said. “You just have to play those games when they are scheduled and do what you are supposed to do in those games whether you are at home or on the road. Having the first game at home (second semester) is really nice and then we have road games at Casper and Eastern Wyoming to get our second semester started and from there it is conference. The best part about being on the road in January is you get to be home for the entire month of February and ending our conference season at home at the end of February will be a really nice situation.”

The last game of the season will be Saturday, February 25, when they host Northeastern Junior College. This game was slated for February 21, but because of a conflict with games with North Platte and NJC, this game was moved to February 25, while the North Platte away game was moved to February 21.

After Saturday, the Cougar men will hit the road to face Western Wyoming Community College and Casper College in Casper, Wyoming, Jan. 13-14 and then head to Torrington, Wyoming, for a game against Eastern Wyoming College on Monday, January 16. The next time the Cougar men are at home will be Thursday, February 2, when North Platte comes to Cougar Palace.

As for the Cougar women, they will have their first four games of January at home and the second semester starts Saturday against a Lake Region State squad that is very salty on the court.

WNCC interim head coach Isaac Lu said the team should be ready to go.

“I think our team is ready to go. We have had a couple days of productive practice with the kids getting back from break,” Lu said. “We are excited to have them back in the gym and excited to play again on Saturday.

The Cougar women come into the game at 10-4 on the season and will face a Royals team that is 11-3 on the season. Lake Region’s three losses came to Dawson (79-62), North Dakota State College of Science (67-60), and Casper College (70-64). The Royals are on a 4-game winning streak and feature three sophomores back from a year ago from a Lake Region State team that last in the quarterfinals of their regional tourney.

Lu said his team will have to come ready to play against a Lake Region State team that is having a solid season.

“We will definitely have to be ready to play,” Lu said. “They have a new coach that has done a really good job with them. We will have to show up and be ready to play to beat a nice, well-coached team and a good solid team at that.”

The contest will feature two of the top point guards in the nation as both are within the top 15 in assists per game. WNCC’s Shiho Isono is sixth in the country at 6.6 assists a contest while Lake Region’s Ray’ven Robinson is 15th in the nation at 5.4 assists a game.

After Saturday, WNCC’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as they will host the 3-day crossover tournament Thursday through Saturday, January 12-14. WNCC will face Central Wyoming on Thursday, No. 23 Casper College on Friday, and then Western Wyoming on Saturday. After the crossover tourney, the Cougar women will not be at home again until February 10 when Otero College comes to Cougar Palace.