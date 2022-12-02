WNCC basketball teams capture wins against Dawson

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team captured their fourth straight win and seventh on the season with an impressive win over a scrappy Dawson Community College team on Friday in the first day of the 3-day Border Wars Classic in Gillette, Wyoming.

The Cougars never trailed in the contest with just two ties as WNCC registered the 69-55 win.

WNCC put three players in double figures in the win against the Montana 2-year college. Mackenzie Joseph led the way with 15 points followed by Jayla Owen with 13, and Shiho Isono with 12. Bre Fowler had a near double-figure game with nine points.

Joseph opened the scoring in the contest as she buried a 3-pointer. Dawson answered with a bucket, but the Cougars went up 8-2 on a trey by Fowler and a bucket by Isono. Dawson tied the game at nine and then later at 11, but Isono had a steal and bucket to put WNCC up 13-11 followed by a bucket by Ola Duda for a 15-11 lead. Dawson got a late 3-pointer to trail after one period 15-14.

The second quarter was all WNCC as the Cougars outscored Dawson 20-11. Dawson tied the game at 16, but WNCC got buckets by Duda and Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo for a 20-16 lead. The Cougars went up by six on several occasions and then hit the double-digit mark with a 35-24 lead after an old-fashioned 3-point play from Joseph. WNCC led at halftime 35-25.

The second half saw the Cougars go up 42-29 on an Owen bucket and pushed the lead to 16, 48-32 on buckets by Owen, Fowler, and Yara Garcia. The Cougars led 52-39 after the period.

Dawson cut the lead to 56-44 early in the fourth, but the Cougars went on a 7-0 run that included two buckets by Isono and a 3-pointer by Joseph. WNCC went up by 19 at 69-50 with 42.8 seconds to play on two Isono free throws before Dawson scored the final five points for the 69-55 final.

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team connected on 12 3-pointers while overcoming a slow start to run away with a 95-72 win over Dawson Community College in the Border Wars Classic in Gillette, Wyoming, Friday afternoon.

The win evened the Cougars record at 4-4 as they put four players in double figures.

WNCC fell behind 4-0 and trailed 11-6 early in the first half. That was when the Cougars used a 10-2 run to take a 14-11 lead behind 3-pointers from Biko Johnson and Daniel Bula. The Cougars pushed the lead to 25-14 a few minutes later as Rodney Sawyer hit for four points.

The two teams traded buckets as the Buccaneers cut the deficit to four, 33-29. Carl Thorpe followed with two free throws and a dunk to push the lead back to 37-29. WNCC led 44-35 on a Johnson bucket before Dawson scored the final five points to give the Cougars a 46-41 halftime lead.

The second half was one where WNCC went up by 10, 53-43 on a Thorpe trey and a dunk by Bula. The Cougars stretched the lead to 17, 66-49, on a Maurice Walker 3-pointer. WNCC went up by 20 points, 80-60, on another 3-pointer and led 86-60 after a Walker trey and the Cougars cruised to the 95-72 win.

WNCC had four players in double figures led by Walker with 20, followed by Bula with 15, Johnson with 14 and Thorpe with 11.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday in the invite when they face Miles Community College and then wrap up the Border Wars Invite on Sunday when they face Williston State.

Women’s game

Dawson 14 11 14 16 – 55

WNCC (7-3) 15 20 19 15 – 69

WNCC

Mackenzie Joseph 15, Jayla Owen 13, Shiho Isono 12, Bre Fowler 9, Mia Jaye Skarodee-Adoo 8, Yara Garcia 7, Ola Duda 5.

Men’s game

Dawson 41 31 – 72

WNCC (4-4) 46 39 – 95

WNCC

Maurice Walker 20, Daniel Bula 15, Biko Johnson 14, Carl Thorpe 11, CJ Johnson 9, Rodney Sawyer 8, Stephen Ovia 7, Ahmari Samuel 5, Zach O’Callaghan 4, Caio Monterio 2.