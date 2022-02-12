WNCC basketball teams split with Trinidad State

WNCC shot 45% from the field and buried six 3-pointers, two from Biko Johnson. WNCC was 17-of-23 from the free throw line.

Trinidad shot 40% from the field and buried eight treys. The Trojans shot 20-of-23 from the charity stripe.

Trinidad also won the battle of the boards 46-29.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Johnson led the way with 21 points followed by Sawyer with 17, Them Koang with 12, and Nywesh with 11.

The women’s game saw the two squads tied at 13-13 after the first quarter. WNCC then led 38-26 at halftime.

The third quarter saw WNCC open with a 12-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Payton Fields and Ale’Jah Douglas and an 3-point play by Amani Brown for a 50-26 lead.

Trinidad fought back as they cut the lead to seven at the end of the third period at 59-52.

The fourth quarter saw the Trojans get to within four at 63-59 and later only trailed 67-61. That was when WNCC stepped it up, outscoring the Trojans 11-3 and that included clutch free throw shooting to get their 22nd win of the season.