WNCC basketball teams split with Trinidad State

TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams had a battle against Trinidad State College Saturday afternoon in Trinidad, Colorado, in South Sub-Region conference games.
In the end, it was different outcomes for the two teams.
The Cougar men fought back from a 15-point first-half deficit and was close to forcing overtime before Trinidad hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to claim the 78-75.
The 4th-ranked WNCC women had a battle on their hands, but used a strong fourth quarter to earn the 78-64 win over Trinidad State.
The men’s contest was a heartbreaking loss for the Cougar men. The contest started with both teams going back and forth with the two teams knotted at 13-13 before Trinidad went on a 10-0 run to lead 23-13 and later led 35-20 and 43-27. That was when WNCC went on a bit rally as Agwa Nywesh had a big bucket and then Carter Brown had a unusual 5-point play to trail Trinidad 43-36 at halftime.
The second half saw the Cougars outscore Trinidad State 39-35. The Cougars tied the game at 63-63 on a Rodney Sawyer bucket with 5:36 to play. Trinidad came back to hold a 6-point lead with 1:51 to play before WNCC came back to cut the deficit to two points at 75-73 on a Sawyer bucket. WNCC tied the game at 75 with 11 seconds to play on another Sawyer bucket, but DeJour Reaves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.
WNCC shot 45% from the field and buried six 3-pointers, two from Biko Johnson. WNCC was 17-of-23 from the free throw line.
Trinidad shot 40% from the field and buried eight treys. The Trojans shot 20-of-23 from the charity stripe.
Trinidad also won the battle of the boards 46-29.
WNCC had four players in double figures. Johnson led the way with 21 points followed by Sawyer with 17, Them Koang with 12, and Nywesh with 11.
The women’s game saw the two squads tied at 13-13 after the first quarter. WNCC then led 38-26 at halftime.
The third quarter saw WNCC open with a 12-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Payton Fields and Ale’Jah Douglas and an 3-point play by Amani Brown for a 50-26 lead.
Trinidad fought back as they cut the lead to seven at the end of the third period at 59-52.
The fourth quarter saw the Trojans get to within four at 63-59 and later only trailed 67-61. That was when WNCC stepped it up, outscoring the Trojans 11-3 and that included clutch free throw shooting to get their 22nd win of the season.
WNCC shot 44% from the field and buried five 3-pointers. WNCC was 19-of-30 from the charity stripe. Trinidad shot 40% from the field and had just three treys. The Trojans were 15-of-23 from the free throw line.
WNCC won the rebound battle 44-40. Aminata Zie led the way with seven rebounds.
Brown led the Cougars with 24 points with 3-pointers. Douglas had 20 points along with seven steals and four assists. Zie also had 10 points in the win.
Both Cougar teams will be on the road on Super Bowl Sunday when they face Otero Junior College with the women’s game starting at noon in LaJunta, Colorado.
Men’s Game
WNCC 36 39 – 75
Trinidad 43 35 – 78
WNCC
Biko Johnson 21, Rodney Sawyer 17, Them Koang 12, Agwa Nywesh 11, Carter Brown 6, Turumbil Zaki 5, Chancelor Johnson 3.
TRINIDAD
Dejour Reaves 25, Robel Desta 16, Javeon Tolliver 11, Dylan West 9, Jallen Bedford 5, Gary Johns 5, Gregory Beatty 5, Olson Nicholson 2.
Women’s Game
WNCC 13 25 21 19 -- 78
Trinidad 13 13 26 12 -- 64
WNCC
Amani Brown 24, Ale’Jah Douglas 20, Aminata Zie 10, , Martrice Brooks 9, Rashaan Smith 7, Payton Fields 3, Shanti Henry 2, Ashley Panem 2, Mila Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 1.