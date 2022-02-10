WNCC battles No. 14 Howard before falling

Howard came back with two in the bottom of the sixth and the runs came with two outs as the Hawks took the 8-7 lead.

WNCC had runners on in the seventh as Mackenzie Bakel led off with a double and then Cronquist reached base after getting hit by a pitch, but both runners were stranded in scoring position.

WNCC outhit Howard 11-9. Four Cougars had multi-hit games. Klein was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Hanafin was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI, Woolsey was 2-for-4 with a triple, and Cronquist was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI.

Neither team scored in the first inning of the second game before the Cougars took a 1-0 lead with Butterfield’s solo home run in the next frame. It didn’t last long as Howard answered with three in the second for a 3-1 lead. It stayed that way until the fifth when Howard scored twice before plating four in the sixth to end the game via the 8-run rule.

WNCC had just six hits in the contest. Butterfield led the offense with a 2-for-2 performance including a home run and a single. The other singles came from Bakel, Hanafin, and Woolsey.